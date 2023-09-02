PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Burbage Theatre Company opens its 12th season this evening with William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” – and the opportunity to see it for free.
In addition to regular performances in the company’s theater, Burbage will stage two free outdoor performances, the first tonight at 6:30 p.m. and the second Sept. 8 at 7 p.m., at the Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater in downtown Pawtucket as part of the Pawtucket Arts Festival.
“We are immeasurably excited to be producing one of Shakespeare’s finest,” says Burbage’s artistic director, Jeff Church, who also directs this production. “This play contains multitudes — violence in the streets, passionate forbidden romance, multiple sword fights, and both joyous humor and deep sadness, as well as unmistakably apt, particularly poignant, elegant poetry.”
Church promises an outstanding cast of actors and a “dream team” of designers bring this timeless play to life.
Four additional productions will complete Burbage’s season, starting with the Rhode Island premiere of “BLKS” by Aziza Barnes (Nov. 16-Dec. 23). The play tells the story of Octavia, who experiences a “shocking and personal health scare,” and her friends June and Imani who join her in a crusade to find intimacy and joy.
“This 24-hour blitz explores what it is to be a queer, black woman in 2015 in New York, how we survive and save ourselves from ourselves,” according to a press release announcing the season. The Washington Post describes the play as “a disarming, vivacious comedy.”
Rhode Island-based WomensWork Theatre Collaborative, which promotes leadership roles for women in the theater world, will join Burbage in a production of April DeAngelis’ “Playhouse Creatures” (Feb. 1-25). The collaborative calls the play, set in 1669, “a moving yet often comic account of the lives of five of England’s first great Restoration actresses.”
Another Rhode Island premiere is set for spring when “Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties” (March 28-April 21) takes the Burbage stage. Featuring five women from different backgrounds and orientations, the comedy centers on their rehearsal of a new version of “Pyramus and Thisbe,” the play-within-a-play in Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and their personal discoveries and transformations.
Closing the season is “The Motherf*cker with the Hat” (May 23-June 16). Written by Stephen Adly Guirgis, the play runs the gamut of with struggles with addiction, friendship, love and adulthood as it follows, among others, Jackie, a petty drug dealer; his coke-addicted childhood sweetheart, Veronica; and Jackie’s cousin Julio who, in Burbage’s description, is “a stand-up, stand by me kind of guy.”
“Romeo and Juliet” opens with previews through tomorrow, in the Wendy Overly Studio Theatre at 59 Blackstone Ave. Free, outdoor performances are interspersed on Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. and Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at Pawtucket’s Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater, 175 Roosevelt Ave. Seating is general admission and audience members are encouraged to bring their own chairs or cushions for the amphitheater’s tiered, concrete seats.
The official opening night is Sept. 9, and regular performances continue through Sept. 24 in the Wendy Overly Studio Theatre, where the remaining Season 12 productions also will be staged.
Tickets are $15 for previews, $30 for regular performances, $15 for high school students; rush tickets, if available, are free for high school students. For tickets or information, visit www.burbagetheatre.org or call (401) 484-0355.
