WAKEFIELD, R.I. — A duo of solo artist exhibitions have taken over the gallery space at the Hera Gallery through April 4, both having their own takes on the stories and past experiences of their respective presenting member artists told through a variety of media.
Hera member artist John Kotula will present his exhibition, “Gates of Heaven and Other Stories,” a collection of three installations of connected paintings and prints with paired with corresponding stories of his time as a volunteer with the Peace Corps in Central America.
“In addition to drawing and painting and making prints, I also write,” Kotula said. “I write stories and nonfiction and poetry and my decision was to try and do something that would put together the visual arts and the written stuff and so I came up with three of my stories and then did artwork that connected with them.”
Along with the stories featured in the exhibit, Kotula also told other stories related to his own personal experiences that tied in with the theme of the show during an artist talk Saturday afternoon at the opening.
“One was called ‘The Roasted Cock That Crowed,’ and it’s the retelling of a legend that I heard when I was hiking in Spain,” Kotula said. “I walked Camino de Santiago in Spain and this is a legend that’s told about a particular town along that route and then there’s one about my grandmother who died long before I was born, but it’s sort of a family story that I heard from my mother growing up, but then did some research on and did a factual version of it.”
For his exhibit, Kotula hopes that both the visual and written pieces spark conversations among viewers that stick with them.
“I’m hoping that people will find both the written work and the visual stuff compelling and interesting and engaging and that they’ll have a good time,” Kotula said. “My hope is that (the visual and written portions) come together and people see them as one piece.”
Running alongside Kotula’s solo exhibit is a solo exhibit by Hera Vice President Chad Amos Self titled “We Tied Hotdogs To Strings And Marveled At Our Discoveries: Finding Forms in Local Waters,” a collection of 17 paper pulp pieces representing the locations from his childhood which utilizes water in the pulping process from the places which inspired them.
“(This exhibit) is about rediscovery and exploring faint memories from my youth and solidifying those spaces in my present life,” Self said. “Memories are an interesting tool and I often find myself unable to completely grasp them and make them whole. This new series is an attempt at isolating destinations from my past, documenting and experiencing them with fresh eyes.”
Through the exhibit, Self hopes to relate intangible and impalpable experiences, such as childhood memories of growing up around the water in South County, through a minimalist material form like paper pulp, which he creates through a process of breaking down fibers in water and recycling the backwaters left behind.
“I normally use tap-water from my studio but for this new work, I explored aquatic places from my past, with familial and childhood significance, and collected water from each location,” Self said. “It is from these collections of water, I created the pulp for each piece. Each site’s water provided unique debris and sediment that aesthetically told a story inside the paper pulp. The pulp paintings become a fascinating and tactile exploration of these bodies of water and my memory of them.”
Alongside the paper pulp paintings are a collection of audio, videos and photographs which relate to the pieces on display.
Self’s artist talk will take place on the last day of the exhibit, April 4, at 1 p.m., and he hopes to have a casual and friendly interaction with attendees and open himself up to wherever those conversations go.
As for what he wants people to take away from seeing his exhibit, Self hopes they interpret it however best fits them.
“If someone walks out with a deeper connection to the coastal ecology of Rhode Island and they become flooded with memories and fondness of aquatic space that is fantastic,” Self said. “If someone else walks out confused I will take that too.”
Both artists are longtime active members of the co-operative gallery, one which they believe in as a unique voice for art and activism in South County that creates a sense of community.
“I’ve been a member at Hera for a long time now, probably about 20 years, so I’ve exhibited here maybe a dozen times in that period and Hera’s great,” Kotula said. “It’s a great community, it’s very supportive.”
“For 45 years it has pushed the boundaries and allowed a platform for artists and activists to explore art practices, educate each other, stay socially engaged and display unexampled artwork from an alternative perspective,” Self said. “If you want paintings of lighthouses and beach cottages I would suggest going somewhere else.”
“Gates of Heaven and Other Stories” and “We Tied Hotdogs To Strings And Marveled At Our Discoveries: Finding Forms in Local Waters” are running at the Hera Gallery at 10 High Street during regular gallery hours Wednesdays through Fridays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 4.
For more information on Hera Gallery, visit their website
heragallery.org or call them at (401) 789-1488.
