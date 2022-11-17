PROVIDENCE, R.I. — For 46 years, Trinity Repertory Company has been reinventing “A Christmas Carol.” That’s not news.
The real news is how imaginative, fun and meaningful this year’s “Carol” is. It sets a benchmark.
Director Aileen Wen McGroddy clearly has thought long and hard about her inventions, and as a result, they work consistently, giving her new opportunities in this familiar story for laughter as well as touching sentiment.
For example, she depicts Scrooge and Marley as the first women of their time in the business of finance, a barrier-breaking choice that came at personal expense; it’s a plausible reason for Scrooge’s solitary nature.
But when the solicitors for the poor come to Scrooge’s office for a donation and refer to her late associate, Marley, as “he,” Bob Cratchit gestures in alarm to warn them against making that assumption and irritating Scrooge. It’s a brief visual moment, but it’s hilarious, and a joke for contemporary audiences.
McGroddy and designer Tatiana Kahvegian take a minimalist approach to the set: bare, gray and populated at the outset by cast members dressed in (arguably) ghostly shades of white, singing songs that set up the story of Scrooge and Marley. As Scrooge ends her work day and returns to her abode, the actors pose as furnishings, including a coat rack that reaches for items. The scene is fun without interrupting the story.
As the play progresses, designer Camilla Dely’s costumes grow more colorful and detailed, a link to the melting of Scrooge’s icy demeanor. That’s just one of many symbolic and creative tweaks to note — including an innovative take on Marley’s chains — and discovering them is part of the entertainment.
Also to be discovered — and rediscovered — is the wonderful cast of new and familiar actors. In the latter category, company member Phyllis Kay plays Scrooge with the character’s expected crankiness but with a hint of sardonic humor that Kay uses subtly and to great effect. Her performance alone makes this a memorable “Carol.”
We also get to meet a living Marley, well played by Rachael Warren, which adds information about her friendly relationship with Scrooge. In full-bore Ghost mode, however, she is sad and disturbing.
Angela Brazil couldn’t be more exuberant as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and she’s got a sparkly costume to match the big personality.
Sensational performances extend to the entire supporting cast and the ensemble, including Luis Rivera Figueroa’s debut as an animated Bob Cratchit, whose personality sheds warmth on his Spanish-speaking family; Jihan Haddad as a loving Mrs. Cratchit; and Gunnar Manchester as Scrooge’s thoughtful nephew, Fred. Jenny Nguyen Nelson is costumed as a rather unorthodox Ghost of Christmas Past, and she embraces this fresh interpretation.
The children’s cast is a talent showcase, with vocalists, a young guitarist and a tiny, fragile-looking Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. The youngsters of the Green Cast appeared on opening night; another group alternates as the Red Cast.
Importantly, amid all the imaginative newness of this production, Dickens’ sentiments about charity, understanding and compassion are intact. McGroddy read previous Trinity scripts and re-read the original novella before writing her own script, and her iteration moves quickly, often putting meaningful emphasis on Dickens’ own words.
The closing scene, when Scrooge joins her nephew’s Christmas gathering, is innovative — and very joyous.
The storytelling, the look and the performances, the joy and the heart of this year’s production only add impetus to the tradition of seeing “A Christmas Carol” at Trinity Rep again and again.
Performances of “A Christmas Carol” continue through Jan. 1, 2023. Tickets start at $27 and are available online at trinityrep.com/carol or by contacting the ticket office at (401) 351-4242.
