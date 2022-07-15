SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Li Liu came on the old barn theater’s stage, dancing and twirling around with spinning plates on poles she held as the eyes of young children remained fixed on the acrobatic display.
Soon, “oos” and “ahhhs” and “Mommy, look” were heard from the seats to the rafters as Liu stood on her head holding the plates, jumped on a table and glided across the stage without falling during the performance that also involved children in the audience.
“I really liked being on the stage and seeing the spinning plate and the ribbon dance,” said Hailey Fogel, 9, of North Attleboro, who came for Theatre By the Sea’s kick-off of its Children’s Festival of programming.
Thom Warren, theater associate producer, put the reasons simply for offering the program.
“We have to introduce children to the theater, let them see it, let them get involved, let them see and learn. You start gradually and work up to a full production,” he said about effort, which produces some profit for the theater, but whose overall mission is to cultivate a new audience at a young age.
In this show, Liu, a freelance performer based in the United States — and her own boss — performs a one-woman acrobatic show for children and families. Her routine includes hand balancing, plate spinning, artistic cycling, ribbon dancing and foot juggling.
She did much of that for the children who came to shows last week at the 89-year-old theater in Matunuck.
Liu was born in Shenyang in northeast of China. At age six, she began her acrobatic training, and the following year attended the Chinese National Circus School.
After winning a gold medal at the prestigious Festival Mondial du Cirque Demain in Paris, France, Liu traveled extensively throughout Europe, Africa, and Asia with the Liaoning Acrobatic Arts Troupe.
She came to the United States in 2000 with the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus and toured all over the country. She is a regular on the NBA and WNBA half-time circuits and also a featured performer on Princess Cruise Line. In 2010 she appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman.
Her background is the reason Claudia Hodderson came with her daughter, Catherine, who likes acrobatics and wants to see someone doing it.
“This is a small theater. It’s just lovely and the right place for it,” she said, right before Liu, in her red tights that have sequins reflecting yellow and green, ran onto the stage with white plates on small sticks.
It took only a few minutes before she had children doing the same with her. None dropped the plates, designed in a way to prevent that from happening with the untrained performers, and their acts drew applause from those who didn’t make it under the bright lights.
Warren said that this show played into the carefully considered acts Theatre By The Sea brings for kids’ shows. They need to have a strong visual element, a lot of movement, mystery and a range of attractive colors.
“Magicians and acrobats especially fit into this category. There is something going on and their eyes are on it all the time,” he said, noting that the shows generally run about 45 minutes.
The rest of the summer program, he said, promises also to attract children and their parents who may be looking for something different to do during the dog days of summer in an air-conditioned theater.
July 15 – Magician Scott Jameson
Magician and juggler Scott Jameson comes for a performance that has had audiences laughing out loud and perched on the very edge of their seats. Umbrellas will be plucked from thin air, a drawing will come to life, basketballs will be spun and juggled, and the audience will travel through time.
The show has two performances: 10 am and noon.
July 29 – Disney’s Frozen Jr. presented by Camp Theatre By The Sea students.
Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, Frozen Jr. brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life on stage. The show features all the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.
With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!
Frozen Jr. will be presented at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.
August 5 – Robert Clarke: Magician/Juggler
Audience favorite Robert Clarke comes to capture the young and old with his fun-filled family show. Clarke, with high energy and who is fast-paced, brings the audience on a roller coaster of belly laughs and cheers.
Each show is audience interactive with both kids and adults. It will be presented at 10 a.m. and noon.
August 12 – Go Home Tiny Monster presented by The Gottabees.
After a sudden storm, Sylvie and her loving family of homespun creatures find themselves in need of a new home. Luckily, they have an audience full of people who can help them out!
Go Home Tiny Monster is a wildly creative theatrical ode to a community’s generosity. The show, told entirely without words, features The Gottabees’ signature mix of puppetry, live music, physical theater, and silliness.
The show will be presented at 10 a.m. and noon.
As part of their sponsorship, The Original Vanilla Bean ice cream stand, at nearby 757 Matunuck Beach Road, will give one free kid’s cone with the purchase of an adult cone and by showing their show tickets retained at the door.
Children’s Festival performances will be held at Theatre By The Sea located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, RI. Single tickets are $13 each, with a discount available for those purchasing a three-show package (not available online).
Discount rates are available for groups of 20 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office. Go to theatrebythesea.com or call (401) 782-8587 for more information.
