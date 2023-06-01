If you’ve turned on the television to either the Discovery Channel or Bravo over the past 15 years or so, then you’ve probably caught an episode of Cash Cab. Hosted by Ben Bailey, the show is a trivia game that takes place in an actual cab with Bailey asking questions for cash prizes while driving the contestant to their destination. Along with being on the show, Bailey has been a stand-up comedian for nearly three decades since starting out in the early 90s. His material usually centers on marriage, self-deprecation, pop culture and everyday life. Those looking for a laugh can go see Bailey perform at the United Theatre on 5 Canal Street in Westerly on June 10 at 7 p.m.
We had a talk ahead of the show about how he got into stand-up, how he had to become an actual New York City cab driver to host Cash Cab, contestants acting like they’re too cool to be on the show and what folks can expect from his upcoming performance.
Rob Duguay: Before pursuing a career in stand-up, you got a job as a bouncer at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles after bumming a cigarette from a guy in the parking lot. What was that experience like for you and how did you go from that position to performing on stage there?
Ben Bailey: I actually ended up first getting a job answering the phones at the club, but I did work as a bartender and a bouncer there as well. I was just telling a story one night in the green room, which is where we would sit while answering the phones, and I ended up having a little bit of an audience. People were around listening to this story, one of them asked me how long I had been doing stand-up and I told them that I just started. I literally had never done it, but I got offered to do a show that Saturday night in the Belly Room, which is a little upstairs room. I said “No” at first because I was terrified, but then the next day I thought about how I didn’t have anything else going on and something felt right about it, so luckily the guy gave me his card, I called him back and I did my first ever stand-up show.
I got a laugh with the first thing that I said and that was that. I knew right then and there that stand-up comedy was going to be what I did with my life.
RD: That’s awesome. You’ve been hosting Cash Cab since its inception during the mid-2000s, so were you already a licensed cab driver in New York City before getting that role or did you have to get the license when you were offered the gig?
BB: No, I was not. I had to get my cab license when I was offered the gig, that was one of several hoops I had to jump through to get the job.
RD: When it comes to the trivia questions for the show, do you have any input on what they are or do the writers give you a list to choose from during each episode?
BB: There’s a team of writers and then at the last minute, the director and I will generally go through them before each game. We’ll throw out anything that seems a little too confusing or it perhaps wasn’t worded well, so basically there’s a stack of questions for the game that are written ahead of time. You don’t use all of them, there’s five easy questions and you use four, there’s five mediums and you use four so there’s one you can always throw away ahead of time.
RD: What are some of your favorite stories from hosting Cash Cab when it comes to interacting with the contestants?
BB: There’s so many, we literally did thousands of games. One thing I really enjoyed about it was once in a while I would pick people up and they would kind of be too cool for the show but they would play along anyways even though they didn’t care. I’d loved it when they would get so caught up in the game that they would forget about acting cool and they would be celebrating, yelling and really into it. I really enjoyed that part, bringing somebody around who was initially too cool for it.
RD: Kind of breaking the ice a little bit.
BB: Yeah, to have them drop their guard and stop pretending that it was beneath them. They would get so caught up in the game that they would forget to act like they didn’t care.
RD: I can totally see how that would be enjoyable. For the upcoming show at the United Theatre, what can people expect? Will there be any sort of fusion between Cash Cab and your stand-up routine or will it just be the latter with you telling stories and jokes?
BB: It’s just stand-up. This December will mark 30 years of me doing it way before Cash Cab. There’s no element of Cash Cab to any of my stand-up shows and they can expect to laugh a lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.