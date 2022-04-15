WAKEFIELD, R.I. — In its continuing effort to give a “springboard” for local performing artists to display their talents, the Contemporary Theater Company once more fulfills that niche so often lost in other communities around the state without a local powerhouse like CTC.
This weekend will kick-off the company’s “Springboard” program of shows that have been designed and rehearsed during the last several months by local residents testing out their talents or looking for that chance to hear an audience applause that infuses confidence to keep exploring their artistic journey.
“As a theater-maker, the opportunity to take risks and try something new is difficult to come by,” says General Manager Maggie Cady. “We encourage people to do projects that they are passionate about!”
CTC uses its roots in community commitment to give South County artists — from newbies to experienced actors — a chance to experiment.
The season kicks off with Karaoke Roulette on April 15 where audiences can sign up to sing karaoke, but will not know what song they are singing until they get onstage. Fortune favors the bold in this musical game of chance, Cady said.
The following night, April 16, features ”Improv 5G,” an improv show conceived of and directed by 18-year-old Carolyn Morey who has been improvising since she was a pre-teen. ”Improv 5G” explores how modern technology create new opportunities and explorations in improv.
Next up is on April 22 and 23 is “A Very Jane Austen Horror,” led by CTC veteran actor Neal Leaheey.
”What terror lurks in the corner of the drawing room as the proper novels of Jane Austen collide with the terrible tales of horror films? One unique story arises from the shadows with odd, frightening intersections that will make your tea cup tremble in its saucer!” Cady said.
On May 13 and 14, Rachel Hanauer directs “The Voice of Gertrude Stein.”
Cady said that it will highlight Gertrude Stein’s legacy as an American icon in gay and other lifestyle choices, prolific artist, and feminist Jewish writer, the program includes ”Three Sisters Who Are Not Sisters,” a surrealist, non-linear opera.
Stein is a complex figure and all sides of her history will be discussed in the show.
The season concludes on May 20 and 21 with ”There Was and There Was Not: Telling Armenian Stories,“ an original one-woman show written and performed by another CTC veteran, Susie Chakmakian.
In this story an Armenian grandma guides the audience through her people’s vibrant culture, complex history, and delicious food, Cady said.
Springboard’s Purpose
These kinds of examples illustrate both unique and new opportunities in local theater as well as how the non-profit CTC fulfills its mission of fostering community through theater experiences and performances.
“We all believe that coming to the theater, and having a robust live performance space in town, makes this a better place to live. The more you connect to the community, as an individual, the better for your health, better for your well-being, happiness, and all these things,” Cady said a few years ago when discussing CTC’s reasons for offering the Springboard program.
Past projects have included a 24-hour meditation marathon during which people could meditate with the project creator. There also has been a clown show, artist manifestos with different performers sharing what they liked about art in all forms, such as drawings done live, dancing and cooking live on stage.
It also has had original plays offering perspectives on life. For example, a University of Rhode Island student designed four short scenarios about different lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) relationships.
Embracing the community also means giving as many points of view as possible among diversity of performers, artistic presentations and perspectives.
“We want this to be a place where everybody feels comfortable,” she explained in that previous interview, “so we work hard to make that central to everything we do. A project like Springboard is what we want for community members, for people who do not necessarily always have somewhere where they can speak their voice.”
“We want them to know that they can come, feel safe trying something and that they can feel like they can be part of it,” she said.
