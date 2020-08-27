NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Basked in the golden light of the setting summer sun on Sand Hill Cove Beach last Wednesday, 10 girls who either are currently battling or have had cancer were given the princess treatment courtesy of a new North Kingstown non-profit.
The Glimmer of Hope Foundation, launched earlier this year by North Kingstown resident and University of Rhode Island student Ali Hornung, held a day-long event for 10 girls who’ve fought pediatric cancer, ranging from 4 to 19 years old, and were treated to professional hair stylists and make up artists to style each girl at Hornung’s home in North Kingstown before heading to Sand Hill Cove Beach for what’s known in photography as the “golden hour,” the hour before sunset when lighting for photographs is seen as the most ideal.
“It’s just been so awesome,” Hornung said. “They’ve all been so receptive to the event and we’re so excited to have the photo shoot.”
Hornung has been joined in her efforts by her partner, Alley DeForge, a fellow college student who has become co-owner of the group and organized the photo shoot with Hornung.
“We’re excited to get to honor their stories individually and each one of their journeys through a hard process but more importantly our strength as a community coming together and our collective inspiration to make sure that everybody finds hope and smiles in hard times,” DeForge said.
Though Hornung, 20, started Glimmer of Hope this year, she has spent nearly half of her life dedicated to fighting and fundraising for cancer research, particularly childhood cancer, as well as advocating for and supporting those going through treatment. Glimmer of Hope’s main objective is donating bald American Girl dolls of four different skin tones and ethnicities to give young girls going through cancer treatment a doll that represents them, a legacy Hornung was inspired to take on from her late friend Ella.
“My close friend Ella passed away about a year ago and she is actually the girl who got American Girl to create the bald American Girl doll and she named her doll Hope, so we decided to start Glimmer of Hope in honor of her and we give out bald dolls to girls across the world,” Hornung said, adding her organization had donated over 24 dolls so far to girls across the US and as far away as Scotland and Venezuela.
“We were just talking to the girls out back and there was one little girl who said ‘you know, during treatment there was never a doll that looked like me, there was never a bald doll, there was never a doll with my skin tone’ and we hear that all the time from girls and their parents say ‘we’re so grateful for that’ and that’s all because of Ella,” Hornung said.
Glimmer of Hope donated dolls to two of the girls as a surprise at Sand Hill Cove Beach, one bald and one with matching hair for a girl who never lost her while going through her treatment.
“In a world where it’s important to have representation of who you look like, we want to make sure that every girl has that same opportunity, so we kind of push everybody to have a doll that looks like them, hair or no hair,” DeForge said.
As for the photoshoot, Hornung and DeForge said they wanted to put together an event to make the girls feel as beautiful and strong as others see them while also celebrating their bravery.
The event was catered by both the Sonoma Bistro and Back 40 and had support from over 15 sponsors from across the country.
“We were able to have a hair and makeup sponsor for all of the girls and we gave them gift boxes full of customized jewelry with water bottles with their names and just different things to make sure they felt special for the day,” DeForge said.
They chose the color gold as a theme, as it is the color of childhood cancer awareness, and chose the beach and time to get a golden tone in their pictures, added to by the white and gold dresses they wore and gold accessories.
“They have gold make-up, gold jewelry from our sponsors, so we’re hitting it hard with the gold,” DeForge said.
It also served to drive home the importance of discussing, researching and funding research for childhood cancer, something Hornung said can be more difficult than with other forms of the disease.
“Childhood cancer (research and treatment) is extremely underfunded and not a lot of awareness is spread about childhood cancers, so people think that it’s too difficult to talk about but it’s something that needs to be talked about because we only receive four percent of funding from the National Cancer Institute, so that’s something that we advocate for,” Hornung said.
For Hornung and DeForge, seeing the girls having fun, dressing up and enjoying themselves made it all worth it.
“Oh my God it’s so beautiful, I’ve almost cried like five times,” Hornung said.
“I’ll probably cry talking about it, but it’s just been incredible to see girls who are so strong and such fighters all the time get to be pampered just for being them and being here and then just to honor them tonight will be really exciting, to kind of get not only make them feel like princesses but put them in front of a camera and really make them feel as beautiful as models and movie stars,” DeForge said.
Despite concerns earlier in the day that rain might ruin their beach plans, the weather cleared later in the afternoon, something they credited to Ella looking out for them as they made sure to keep up her legacy and memory.
“It means so much to me,” Hornung said. “I know Ella would’ve loved to be here today, this is right up her alley. We have pictures of her in the house for all the girls to look at and the bald dolls are all in honor of her. I wake up every day trying to make her proud and I think this really pays homage to something that she would’ve done.”
For more information on the Glimmer of Hope Foundation, visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/Glimmerofhopefdn.
