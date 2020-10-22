There are certain bands that bring a spectacular dynamic whenever they play, and Providence’s Northeast Traffic is definitely one of them. The quintet of guitarist and vocalist Alex Claros, guitarist Samuel Clemens, keyboardist Nick Parisi, bassist Burke White and drummer Joe Krapf blend groovy funk, progressive rock, electrifying blues and jazzy tones to create infectious music. It’s not rare for a person to be completely wowed after seeing these guys play live for the first time and this sensation has garnered the band a dedicated local fan base. The past couple years have seen them reach the upper echelon of Rhode Island’s jam scene and their potential is sky high. People will be able to see Northeast Traffic live up to the hype on Saturday when they perform on the front green of Pump House Music Works at 1464 Kingstown Road in Wakefield with Electro Politics, Oblivious Fools and White Rabbit.
Rob Duguay: What would each of you say is the biggest adjustment you’ve had to make in your lives because of COVID-19?
Alex Claros: Music-wise, the biggest adjustment has been not being able to see our friends and favorite bands while socializing in person. Personally, working from home and finding different ways to stay busy and active has been the biggest adjustment.
Samuel Clemens: The biggest adjustment for me has definitely been the inability to see live music and be involved in the music scene. It’s weird doing everything online.
Joe Krapf: It’s a toss up between wearing a mask, not being able to gig and not being able to see certain friends and family because of social distancing.
Burke White: Same here with wearing a mask.
Nick Parisi: I honestly miss going to bars.
RD: Have each of you had more time to work on your own projects outside of the band this year?
AC: We’ve definitely had more time to focus on our own personal projects. The Rillo Duo, which is Joe and I, was able to play a bunch of gigs during the summer, but now it’s slowing down significantly as we can’t play outside anymore. Space is limited in a lot of the restaurants and bars that we were able to play in before. Because of low capacity, restaurants and bars are forced to either sacrifice a table for music or fill their restaurant as much as they legally can.
SC: Personally, my plans for projects have been kind of halted by COVID-19 because practicing as a group is hard to organize. However, I’ve had a lot more time to practice on my own and explore new avenues musically.
JK: Along with The Rillo Duo, I recorded an album with my band The Sonce and I also recorded a record with my girlfriend’s band Beauquet. The Sonce released a single called “Apocalyptic Times” available for streaming on Bandcamp and the Beauquet record is still being worked on.
BW: Nick and I have been working on new music with our other band, Bean, that we have with Eric Swanson from The Stupid Robots and Aaron Bedard. I’ve also been helping everyone else out with their own projects.
RD: Speaking of projects, back in April you guys released the Magnet Man EP and it’s your first release on vinyl. How did you go about getting it pressed and what’s the major difference in sound quality you find between a vinyl track and an MP3?
JK: We used Disc Makers in New Jersey to get the vinyl pressed and it took about three months. It is a really cool piece of merch and it’s a great accomplishment as musicians to have one of our albums vinyl.
SC: Sound quality-wise, hearing our music on vinyl is something I’ve always wanted to hear. That warm crackle you hear with Northeast Traffic playing.
AC: Vinyl is back on the rise. It’s a different, unique listening experience that you can’t find that much anymore.
RD: Hearing a vinyl record is definitely a one of a kind experience.
JK: Absolutely.
RD: You guys have both done live-streamed and socially-distanced shows at venues like the Comedy Connection in East Providence and at Fete Music Hall & Platforms Dance Club in Providence. Do you guys prepare any differently between a virtual show and one where people are sitting far apart from each other?
AC: Virtual shows definitely require more planning. There is obviously no fan interaction, so when songs end we need to be ready to go right into another one. The awkward silence of playing for a live stream is deafening.
JK: We prepare with a setlist approach more these days. When we were gigging a bunch, it was basically a different set every time on the fly.
NP: I don’t find myself preparing any differently between the two. I play music the same way, but it just feels different.
RD: After the show at Pump House Music Works, what are your plans for the coming months?
JK: We have another record almost done and it is currently being mixed at the moment. We’re not sure when the release date will be but stay tuned.
AC: Other than that we’ve been practicing and taking it day by day. We’re trying to take advantage of any opportunities that come our way.
