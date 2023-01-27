Rep. Teresa Tanzi (D-South Kingstown) officially reintroduced legislation this week to update Rhode Island's workplace smoking ban, which was initially passed in 2004. If approved, Tanzi's bill would add remove an exemption for casinos in the current law, making permanent a temporary change installed during the pandemic that expired last March. Tanzi said the bill, which stalled in committee after she initially introduced it last spring, would address concerns for the safety of casino workers. Do you believe Rhode Island should update its workplace smoking ban to include the state’s casinos? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

You voted: