You can call it folk, Americana or even roots, which might offend a few music purists, but Dustbowl Revival has a sound that embraces that distinct style. Based out of Los Angeles, the band has been doing things in an independent fashion while performing all over the place. Their multi-dimensional approach has also garnered a dedicated fanbase who are often dancing, hooting and hollering at their shows. This Saturday night, Dustbowl Revival will show what the fuss is all about when they take the stage at the Greenwich Odeum located on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich. The show starts at 8 p.m. and as of press time there are still tickets available but they’re going fast.
I had a talk ahead of the show with Dustbowl Revival’s bandleader, principal songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Zach Lupetin about an EP the band put out last fall, performing in the New England region and the art of releasing music these days.
Rob Duguay: This past October, Dustbowl Revival released the ‘Set Me Free’ EP, so how did this record get put together? Are these just a new batch of songs you were looking to put on a record or are they an older collection of material?
Zach Lupetin: It’s mostly new, we got back together as the pandemic sort of allowed us to work in one place and “Set Me Free” was the first song that I wrote out of that really dark time in 2020 where we weren’t really sure if we were ever going to be allowed to play live again, see each other and do what we love most. I wanted to write something that was just so fiery and full of energy that we’d have it be the big finale for every show. That’s the hardest thing to write as a band when you have a horn section and you get people dancing, you have to have that closing banger that people remember. Sometimes you play the same one over and over again for years and you have to show what the new energy is about. It sort of started with that, myself and our drummer John Heffernan worked on it for months.
Then our new singer Lashon Halley and I started singing it together and it just felt like a shot to the butt, like someone kicking your ass to get out there, set yourself free and stop being so afraid of everything. The other songs followed and we worked with our favorite producer Ted Hutt, who we did our self-titled record with. He really brings out the best in the band and what we can be sonically, he was able to with this new song called “Best Day” I had written while playing piano. Sort of on a whim, I brought this demo of the song into the studio and I thought it was too poppy like something you’d hear on the radio but he loved it. We started working on it and it became one of our favorite songs.
“Be (For July)” is about my wife and the really scary situation we went through where we almost lost her and the child. We had a daughter almost a year ago so it’s a more of a beautiful, slow ballad and “Lying To Myself” is the song we’ve tried for years to record, it’s a bit of an older tune that we wanted to save from the demo scrap heap. Sometimes a song gets lost forever but my wife and some people told me that we had to do that song because it’s special so we finally brought that back and did it.
RD: Where was it recorded with Ted?
ZL: We recorded it in L.A. at a place called King Size Studios. It evolved as we brought in new people who had been playing in the band. Dustbowl Revival has been around for over 10 years so we have this extended family of musicians so we have some people on guitar and an amazing trumpet player on this EP, Leider Chapotin, who’s just incredible. It’s a fun new batch of songs.
RD: From listening to it, I definitely agree. Who drew up the artwork for the EP? It has this Victorian quality with the dove, flowers and the color combination of blue, green and pink.
ZL: We’ve been working for a couple years with this illustrator in the United Kingdom, she goes by Sunny Draws. I really like her mixed media quirky art style and each song on the physical release has their own playing card. The “Set Me Free” one is kind of about that bird that’s inside of you, letting it escape and fly into the world. You’re always sort of staring within the mirror of yourself and never actually showing the world what’s going on in there. The one for “Lying To Myself” is very melodramatic, it’s a heart that’s on fire and “Be (For July)” is about getting out to nature and realizing how special life can be when it’s almost taken from you.
RD: It’s cool how the record includes those cards and the overall design. The upcoming show at the Greenwich Odeum is part of a small run of shows around the New England region. Dustbowl Revival have played all over the world in countries including Denmark and China, so what makes playing around New England stand out versus other places you’ve performed in?
ZL: New England has always been one of the most receptive and friendly places for us to play. It’s an area that embraces genre-bending, adventurous folk music like we have, some places don’t really get what we’re trying to do by mixing the brass and the funk with folk, rock and roll, blues and soul. I think the times we played at the Rhythm & Roots Festival in Rhode Island and throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, people just loved it. They’re also more receptive to the more politically charged songs that we’re creating, which isn’t for everyone but I think they’re down for the cause.
RD: Can we expect an album to follow up the ‘Set Me Free’ EP later this year?
ZL: We are definitely working on some new music. We recorded a couple new singles that should be coming out in the spring and I really hope we can get a new record going this year. I think it’s about finding the partners who want to help us make it, we’re always thinking about new collaborators and folks who want to get on board with what we’re creating. It’s daunting to make a full record in these times, it’s very expensive and there’s no guarantee that anyone is going to listen to it. Sometimes just putting out a couple songs at a time gets more people to hear the music and it’s something that is hard for me because I love albums and the old school way of listening to albums full through.
People’s attention spans don’t necessarily get through a full record so it breaks my heart when some of the best songs are towards the end because no one makes it to the eighth, ninth or 10th song. That is unfortunate, but maybe that’s something that can be eliminated by putting out three or four songs at a time instead of 10 or 12.
