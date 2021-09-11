A crowd begins to file in for one of the final performances of “Mamma Mia!” at Theatre by the Sea Saturday afternoon. After a trying year in which its scheduled slate of shows was once again postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Theatre By The Sea closed out its summer slate last weekend with five nearly-sold out showings of the popular musical. Owner Bill Hanney said in an interview with the Independent this week that he expects the theater will come back “stronger than ever” in 2022.