For local high school students and teachers in theater, COVID restrictions and fears posed the question “How will the show go on?” but never “If” a show would happen.
Although performances changed compared to past years and much was lost to the anxiety around COVID-19, schools are salvaging the heart of their passion, even if resentment lingers among eager students and disappointed teachers.
“As a senior, this pandemic has made it so I have zero opportunity to perform on a live stage,” said Carter Santos, a senior at South Kingstown High School.
Alex Davis, a senior at North Kingstown High School, said he missed the same things as Santos. Yet both were thankful for the ability to perform virtually.
“COVID has – and its many restrictions has – forced me and my fellow performers to think outside the box and find new ways to create and appreciate our art form, leading us to try new digital platforms,” said Davis.
Santos added, “I’m fortunate because at South Kingstown we have virtual performances, but these are not the same.”
Summing up the thoughts of several other students and teachers interviewed, senior Allie Bianco at Prout High School said, “COVID has definitely taken more from my experience than it has given.”
Yet they and their teachers are working hard to sew together limited in-person rehearsals matched with virtual ones so they can record, livestream or even present to a very limited student audience a long-awaited production.
It is about the ability to produce, so much a part of these time-held traditions schools give to communities, students, parents and relatives. It’s also about, perhaps more importantly in the COVID era, an opportunity for limited togetherness in a troupe that craves it.
Teachers to the Rescue
Ryan Muir, South Kingstown choral and theater director, recalled a conversation recently with students who volunteered to help with some production technical work at school.
“When I asked them how much time they had to help, one student said, ‘As long as you need,’ and that she was just excited to be around her friends doing something hands-on that she loved,” he said.
“We are also missing the connection with our community. We typically have four productions a year; a little something for everyone,” he added. “That has not been the case this year, and I know parents and community members are missing it.”
He is planning a May production — a “musical sitcom,” as he called it — to be presented online and possibly at a drive-in theater.
Like other teachers, Muir is finding work-arounds so students can safety get together, some rehearsals can occur and a production is created.
Norma Caiazza, choir and orchestra director at North Kingstown High School, said her school’s annual musical will be smaller this year and will be filmed for later online viewing.
Offering some variation of the planning reported by other teachers, she explained that the North Kingstown production will take place without an audience present and will have a far smaller cast of about 35 students, as compared to more than 100 in years past.
There will be a smaller and simpler stage set, no live orchestra and a lower budget to pay for needed expenses, she added.
“The entire cast will not rehearse together, but will be put in smaller pods to rehearse,” she said. “Students will be tested weekly during rehearsals and daily rapid testing during filming.”
Prout High School in South Kingstown attempted a fall production, but changed course and is now planning a spring show in June.
“We are hoping to do a combination of live online streaming with an audience,” said Nina Smith, the school’s theater director.
This could mean a very limited audience of 50 students, she added. There will be no parents, friends or relatives who relish in attending these live events to show their love and pride in their evolving kids.
Dubbed a “jukebox musical,” she will keep students in separate groups for rehearsal and markers on the stage to maintain social distancing.
As in other schools, COVID testing will be as much a part of the in-person rehearsal regimen as getting lines correct, hitting high notes and shining lights in certain ways for effect.
In Narragansett, rehearsals are taking place both in-person and online, too.
The town’s production will be recorded and edited together to stream online, according to Sarah Prickel-Kane, choral director at Narragansett High School.
The school is currently rehearsing for a virtual production called “Some Enchanted Evening.” It is revue style with fantasy-themed songs and scenes, she said.
“Initially, ‘Some Enchanted Evening’ was set to rehearse exclusively online, with no in-person meetings at all,” Prickel-Kane said. “This changed in February when after-school activities were approved for our music and theater programs.”
Teachers have faced challenges as the state’s changing guidelines continue to affect their plans. It causes confusion, teachers have said, but they welcome any shifts that bring students together more.
Prickel-Kane said with weekly COVID-19 testing, social distancing and mask-wearing, students were able to begin rehearsing together in person.
In Narragansett and other local schools, rehearsals are often held where there is plenty of space to spread out, teachers said.
Disappointment Mixed with Optimism
Students told The Independent they feel upbeat that a production will be held, though they will miss the large traditional audience. They also said they felt COVID had taken an important part of their senior year.
It was something last March that they — along with school officials and parents — hoped would have disappeared before the 2021 junior and senior years ended.
“This past year — 2020 — I wish that I could have performed in my school’s spring show, I wish I could have auditioned for local professional shows, and this year performed in our school’s scheduled play and musical,” said senior Santos from South Kingstown High School.
He added, “This year, 2021, we also would have had concerts for the school and our parents as well as performed in our school’s pep rally.”
Some students, like senior Allie Bianco at Prout, haven’t had the opportunity to learn as much about a favorite role in stage management in theater production because of the canceled performances.
It has affected her view about staying with it.
“Not being able to gather with other people interested in the theater, which I had previously been able to do at rehearsals, I have seen myself start to lose interest in the art in general,” she said.
Abigale Marcott, a senior at South Kingstown High School, said, “I wish I could’ve used this newfound knowledge (about theater) and growth to better myself this year, but unfortunately I was stunted by obstacles thrown by the COVID pandemic.”
However, students also said they saw opportunity in this COVID crisis.
Narragansett High School senior Natalie Portillo noted that pandemic restrictions allowed her to learn about performing without an audience.
“Even though I miss the crowds terribly, I got the time to work more on my presentation of my performances individually,” she said. “This year was definitely about working on my voice, technique and myself as a performer as a whole,.”
Samantha Denecour, a senior at South Kingstown High School, described — in words used by professionals across the country — that COVID brought a new acting experience.
“It is interesting to focus on aspects of acting, such as subtle facial expressions, that wouldn’t usually translate on stage,” she said. “It’s been exciting to try out these new things.”
At her school, students are preparing for a musical and “I know that a lot of kids are excited to record their songs for the musical in a recording booth, which is something that most of us have never done before,” Denecour said.
Bianco looked at COVID’s affects right in the eye.
“It has challenged me to broaden my horizons and explore new ways of making and experiencing theater within the restrictions,” she said, explaining the experience of using Zoom video conference for streaming and keeping safe while performing.
Her school’s choir had a challenge at one point when COVID was linked to a student and the state ordered students and a teacher into quarantine. New procedures were set up to help prevent it recurring.
The “normal,” though, is what most of these young performers, producers, managers and technical crew want most. It’s also what they won’t get this year.
“This year will not be the same as years past, and that is disappointing,” said senior Abigail Wilkinson of North Kingstown High School.
“However, we do have a show. In a way, this year is extremely special. Despite all the challenges COVID presents, we get to put on a show. In my opinion, that is something to be excited about,” she said.
