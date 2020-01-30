The 1920s may be long gone but the look, feel and style of that era has remained a clearly-defined mainstay in pop culture for a full century.
Perhaps that’s why the cast and crew of Contemporary Theater Company’s “Whodunit? An Improvised Murder Mystery,” felt there was no better time than the start of 2020 to turn back the clock and explore that period and all the glitz, glamour and pizzazz that comes along with it.
CTC debuted its fourth annual production of “Whodunit” last weekend to a sold out audience and, according to general manager Maggie Cady, no matter how many times you’ve seen improv at the theater or how many previous versions of this show you’ve attended, you’ve never seen anything like this.
“Nobody else in the area, really in New England, does anything like it,” she said.
But you’re not alone. The cast and crew have no idea what’s going to happen either … and that’s the fun of it.
“This year it’s the ‘20s and it’s really fun because there’s this opulence,” associate artistic director and cast member Ashley Macamaux said. “Everything is shiny and beautiful, everybody is rich and pretty and in these great clothes so … you come into the place like ‘Oh, this is pretty. I can’t imagine anything bad happening here’ and then everybody goes off the rails.”
Off the rails is exactly the point.
“WhoDunIt” is a murder mystery with over-the-top characters and personalities vying for your attention. This year, that means you’ll see quite a few bootleggers, socialites, prohibitionists, spiritualists and servants making up an entire play on the spot. The goal is for the audience to draw their own conclusions on who the murderer in the group is and watch as the story twists and turns to its climax.
And, if that wasn’t enough to hook you in, this year audience members are a part of the show, as a new twist means they will get to choose the murder weapon before the play begins — an important plot point that can take the action in unexpected directions.
On opening night, for example, Cady found herself playing a servant who got to run around the theater with a fake ax, creating an immediate inside joke between her character and the audience, and creating a fresh challenge for the cast to find ways to weave it into the story and guide the production to its inevitable, murderous conclusion.
“We’ve got a ton of flexibility because the only things that we know have to happen are that someone is going to get killed and then eventually someone is going to confess to that murder,” Cady said. “But those are the only real things that we know have to happen so we get a lot of room to play within and around that. A little bit of structure helps us be able to know what direction we’re heading in and to be able to create an hour and a half long show that’s all building and focused toward something but we don’t have so much structure that we feel constricted or like we can’t go in a different direction if things aren’t working.”
This winter’s “WhoDunIt,” which runs through the beginning of April, is the natural progression of a production that somehow seems to gets more and more popular every year.
Last year the show ventured into the big and bright color of the 1980s and was such a hit the run was extended two weeks.
Not bad for a little theater that didn’t even hold its first fully improvised play until 2016’s “Slamming Doors,” a production that showed there was an audience for long form storytelling on the fly.
“After we did [“Slamming Doors”], we decided that the murder mystery genre would be a whole lot of fun to play with,” Cady said of the first “WhoDunIt.” “There are just so many different opportunities to get the audience excited about it and a lot of different opportunities for the cast to play within that genre and we found it to be endlessly rewarding. Every year we do something a lit bit different with the genre to play with it and we discover new things.”
Despite the lack of a clearly-defined story going in, the CTC cast is confident they’ll always find a way to entertain, no doubt thanks to years of experience learning how to make improv work in a way that leaves audiences feeling like they got their money’s worth.
“We learn more about improv each year in general but from doing these longer unscripted shows, we just learn by making mistakes and doing things right or trying and saying ‘Oh, that works’ or ‘That didn’t work’ and each year it just gets better,” Macamaux said. “People get a little more confident on stage. We’re always pushing ourselves to try different things.”
Part of the fun, Macamaux says, is diving into the unknown with no safety net and seeing where you’ll land.
“I would say that we feel more confident but we’re always throwing challenges at ourselves.,” Macamaux said. “That’s kind of the point of doing improv for me, always keeping it exciting so we’re giving ourselves more challenges every year.”
So who is the target audience for this show and for improv in general at CTC? Don’t ask Cady as she’s learned over the years that all kinds of audiences flock to the theater to see where the night will take them.
“I’m really, really grateful that we’ve convinced so many people who didn’t think they liked improv to come see shows like ‘WhoDunIt’ and to really enjoy them,” she said. “We get a lot of people who will come to ‘WhoDunit’ multiple times over the run because it’s so different every night and it’s been really fun and exciting seeing the different kinds of people who get really into it and really excited about it and people who I wouldn’t have necessarily have anticipated would love it that much and who they themselves would not have guessed that they would love it that much.”
But how do you sell it to someone who doesn’t know what to expect? Macamaux has that covered.
“You want to see a murder mystery? You come to a show like this expecting a murder mystery and you’re going to get it,” she said. “You’re also going to get the surprises of seeing people on stage be changed by just blurting out things. We’re not trying to make ourselves laugh on stage and we’re taking this seriously but sometimes something will happen that you just don’t expect and the players on stage don’t expect and because of that, something will light up in an actor’s face and you’ll know that they just made a decision they didn’t even think they were going to make.”
“That is actually, to me, the purest form of entertainment, watching people either make mistakes or change themselves on stage,’ she continued. “I would say if you want to come see a murder mystery, you should come see this because it’s a great murder mystery but if you want to see something different than the average scripted show, this has an extra delight.”
Cady echoes the sentiment.
“I would say that it’s exciting because anything can happen and we on stage are discovering it with you so it’s the most live theater you can possibly get because the show that you see will never be performed again. You are the only audience that gets to see that show so you don’t want to miss it.”
