Contemporary Theater Company’s cast for this winter’s fourth annual production of “WhoDunIt? An Improvised Murder Mystery” features, pictured above, Riley Cash, Tiffany Fenton, Valerie Tarantino, Tina Moore, Maggie Cady, Laura Kennedy, Christine Cauchon, Neal Leaheey, Ashley Macamaux, Sophie Pearson and Ryan Sekac. Below, cast members Leaheey and Fenton are shown in costume in promotional images for the production, which runs weekly through April 4 on Saturday evenings at 7 p.m.