President Biden announced this week that the United States would ban oil imports from Russia in light of the country's invasion of Ukraine. The move comes as gas prices around the nation reached record highs. In Rhode Island alone, the average price of a gallon of gas has risen over 58 cents in the last week, with AAA Northeast saying the state's average gas price of $4.17 per gallon on Monday was the highest average price ever recorded in the Ocean State and 11 centers higher than the national average at the time of $4.06. Will rising gas prices cause you to alter your travel plans this summer? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

