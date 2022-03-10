PROVIDENCE, R.I. — August Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean” opens with prologue: a scene set late at night at the home of Aunt Esther, the matriarch of the Black community in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, in 1904.
A character known as Citizen Barlow knocks impatiently on the door. He is desperate to talk with Aunt Esther, and when he’s told he must wait — she sees people only on Tuesdays — Barlow becomes so agitated that Aunt Esther emerges from her room, calmly repeating, “I’ll see you …,” followed by a pause for emphasis, “on Tuesday.”
When actor Rose Weaver delivered those words on opening night, laughter rippled through the audience. The words on the page aren’t humorous in themselves, but Weaver’s perfect tone, timing and emphasis evoked that quiet laughter — and set the example for the rest of her must-see performance.
“Gem of the Ocean” is chronologically the first in Wilson’s American Century Cycle of 10 plays, one for each decade in the 20th century, that look at the hopes and struggles of African Americans.
The plays are tales of everyday life but deal with deeper themes. For Aunt Esther and many denizens of the Hill District, slavery is not a memory but lived experience. Others have grown up with legislated freedom, but what was legislated is not what happens in practice.
That’s Citizen Barlow’s experience. Coming from Alabama, he found work at a Pittsburgh mill but the cost of room and board was manipulated to be more than his pay. His frustration led to regrettable action, and now he has come to seek council from Aunt Esther, who is known for her “soul cleansing.”
Aunt Esther is both real and mystical. A former slave who is now 285 years old, she creates an experience for Barlow that puts him on a ship known as the Gem of the Ocean to travel to the City of Bones to learn from his ancestors, to find redemption and the perseverance to carry on.
As one character says, “You’ve got to be right with yourself before you can be right with anybody else.”
While Barlow’s tale anchors the story, Wilson’s play is richer, deeper and insightful on many levels, explored through the personalities and experiences of all the characters. Director Jude Sandy, a member of the Trinity Rep Company, leads a cast of seven to universally authentic performances.
Weaver gets everything right, from portraying Aunt Esther’s wisdom, compassion and her gift for storytelling, to an assertive streak. Weaver, an award-winning vocalist, also has opportunity to sing, and she and her fellow actors create beautiful harmonies in spirituals that are intrinsic to events in the play.
The gets-everything-right description applies to the entire cast. Liz Morgan as Black Mary Wilks, Aunt Esther’s cook and housekeeper, draws attention even as she moves in the background. Joe Wilson Jr. as Caesar Wilks, the villain in story, dominates center stage with an expressive performance.
Joining them is the always believable Dereks Thomas as Eli, Aunt Esther’s devoted protector; Mauro Hantman as Rutherford Selig, a peddler who brings pots, pans and news to the household; and Christopher Lindsay, a student in the Brown/Trinity Rep master’s degree program, who brings heartfelt emotion to the role of Citizen Barlow.
Ricardo Pitts-Wiley’s searing portrayal of Solly Two Kings, however, is impossible to forget. An older man, former slave and then a guide on the Underground Railroad, he is a complex character. He flirts with Esther, and his character gets many humor-laced lines, but in Pitts-Wiley’s performance, it’s the principals that Solly lives by that come across most poignantly.
There is one more “character” to note: Michael McGarty’s set, a two-story depiction of the interior of Aunt Esther’s home. It’s detailed, inviting and visually fascinating.
Performances of “Gem of the Ocean” continue through March 27 at Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St. Tickets start at $27 and are available at the box office in the theater, by calling (401) 351-4242 or online at www.trinityrep.com. For information on the show, visit www.trinityrep.com/gem. Health and safety protocol can be found at trinityrep.com/health.
