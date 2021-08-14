NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It may be called “Small Works: ‘Lil Rhody Art Show/Sale,” but this Wickford Art Association event represents a large swath of art for prices that are affordable to those seeking just the right original without breaking the bank.
This is the first time the event has been offered outside the holiday season and it’s designed to help the typically “starving artist” — those who cannot depend on sales to earn a living — a boost in revenue.
“Most are priced as reasonable rates compared to the price of fine art,” said Catherine Gagnon, WAA gallery director, about the win-win for artists and consumers searching for that personal eye-catching piece to accent a home, office or other special space.
The association points out in its advertising of the show that “With works priced from $25 to $300, this is a great opportunity for early holiday-shoppers and for other wonderful gifts for all occasions.”
It will run the entire month of August and through Labor Day at the association’s 36 Beach St. Gallery in North Kingstown. The show featuring 36 artists runs Wednesdays through Saturdays noon to 4 p.m., and Sundays noon to 3 p.m. The gallery is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. There is no admission charge.
In their Own Words
“I entered my work in the ‘Lil Rhody’ show because it is tourist season and small paintings are a cinch to buy and carry – no worries about crating, shipping, and insurance. They are also affordable fine art,” said Maryann Tirocchi McNamara of North Kingstown, whose painted scenes of Wickford village and a few florals fall in the $100 to $275 range.
She added that people small painting have as much attraction as large ones.
“Small paintings are among the most famous and valued in the history of Western art. For example, Vermeer’s “Girl with Red Hat” is only about seven inches by nine inches. I was surprised to learn this, because I had always imagined it was huge!” she said.
This small painting, signed by the Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer is seen as one of a number of Vermeer’s tronies – depictions of models fancifully dressed that were not intended to be portraits of specific, identifiable subjects, but others believe it is a portrait.
A tronie (related to the French word trogne for face or mug) is the name given to a type of work common in Dutch Golden Age painting and Flemish Baroque painting that depicts an exaggerated facial expression or people in costume.
Also at the show are five artists from the nearby Shady Lea artists collective that hosts work space from creators in a variety of mediums. Gagnon said this is the first year that Shady Lea artists has been a joint participant in the show usually offered only close to the December holiday season.
The collective artists displaying are potters Lyndsey Vanderbeck and Mary Walsh, rug hooker Debra Walland who is a rug hooker, painter Trisha Hurley and mixed media artist Renee Syed.
Lynn Krim, owner and director of Shady Lea said, “The WAA has been only fine arts for so many years. I am thrilled they are opening their doors to the growing community of the arts here at the Shady Lea. The past year has been tough for everyone here but many have found ways to get their art out there.”
Hurley, of Wakefield, has been an instructor with the WAA teaching plein air classes. Hers and others’ works reflect on the local area, she added.
Paula Childs of Narragansett hit that local point directly.
My work for this show are oil paintings of scenes that I love- the ocean, the rocky seaside, beach roses and sea shells. I grew up in Rhode Island so these are memorable scenes from my childhood,” she said.
She explained that “my paintings are little scenes that tell a story. And I hope that people will feel like they are in that moment when they observe my work. I use a palette knife rather than a brush, which gives my paintings a distinctly different look because of the way the paint adheres to the canvas.”
North Kingstown’s Linda Sanfilippo is a juried member of Wickford Art Association and appreciates the opportunity to sell her framed watercolor paintings that range between $75 to $100 each.
“My husband and I moved to Rhode Island five years ago. We have traveled to many beautiful places in the state. I enjoy painting the seascapes, lighthouses historical buildings and parks,” she said.
Exhibitor Lori Jeremiah of Narragansett, who paints in pastels and watercolors, noted that for consumers these affordably come without state tax charged in other states.
“Although I usually work o series of smaller pastel paintings using a larger scale, I decided to complete (using) the theme of the “Ocean State.” My work includes seascapes and salt marshes, which are common themes in many of my larger pastels and watercolors,” she said.
“I feel that it’s important to have artwork be affordable for people to enjoy in their own homes,” she said.
