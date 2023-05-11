JAMESTOWN, R.I. — A collection of overlapping art depicting science, technology and the topics of climate change and species extinction will be on display for another month at the Jamestown Arts Center and Executive Director Maureen Coleman is optimistic about the message it can send to the public.
“(It’s) is kind of depressing but there’s actually quite a bit of hope in the mix,” Coleman said, regarding the message.
The exhibition, “A Hard Rain’s A- Gonna Fall,” is on display at the JAC through June 15 and depicts the work of 11 different artists from around the world — from digital art to sculptures — who look to help viewers better understand their impact on the present and future climate.
Saša Spačal, of Slovenia, one of the 11 artists, created an installation entitled “Transversal is a Loop,” a 50-minute sound performance with live crickets, known as Acheta domesticus. It analyzes the dynamic balance in terrestrial habitats and vulnerability to extinction in human-cricket feedback loops.
Spačal, through her installation, investigates the effects of sound manipulation and composition.
Her work is related to the reflection on how human relations impact biological ecosystems on a planetary, microscopic, and energetic level.
David Nez, of Oregon, another artist featured, works in art therapy and will be presenting at the art center for Newport Gallery Night on June 8.
“His intent is to be incredibly hopeful,” Coleman said.
Nez’s installation is called “Flags for Endangered Species,” made up of monoprint, ink, gouache and recycled paper on canvas. There is a flag for different species of endangered animals. The installation was inspired by the recent environmental legislation to extend the legal rights to rivers in New Zealand, Canada and the Amazon.
Mathew Emmett, from the United Kingdom, is an architect and has a PhD in philosophy. His installation is called “The Albatross,” a video that addresses the transmission of Avian Influenza as an effect of degraded ecosystems that have been eroded by human behavior.
Carla Gannis, an Industry Professor at New York University’s NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering, Her artwork installation is a moving image called “Until the End of the World.”
Coleman said she finds significance in the display, from a standpoint that seeing such an international mix of artistic perspective, is a rare opportunity to see on such a local level, in one place.
As a dire point of dialogue for all ages, Coleman said it’s been encouraging to see ideas come from different age demographics, as it pertains to combatting climate change.
“It’s really relevant to every age and background,” Coleman said. “We had a group of teens in last week to have a private tour and it was really inspiring to see how they reacted to it.”
Thanks to an 18-foot ceiling in the art center, the exhibit has plenty of space for video projections; visuals that depict information about issues such as bird flu, the COVID-19 pandemic, and industrialization.
Coleman said, the display stretches across a 40-by-40 gallery and includes a mural on the outside of the building.
The idea for the display came to be, when Exhibitions Director Karen Conway met with international curators at a film screening in New York City.
The exhibition is named after Bob Dylan’s song, a track which he once performed in Newport.
The exhibition’s guest curator, Lara Pan, is a writer and researcher. Pan focuses her studies on art, science, technology, sound, architecture, and paranormal phenomena. This is explored through interdisciplinary projects that analyze the relationships between the topics.
Pan started her career by working with the SKC Gallery Belgrade, before founding The New Art Project in 2005. The New Art Project is a curatorial platform with a goal to connect art and community on a global level.
The Jamestown Arts Center is open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, visit jamestownartcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.