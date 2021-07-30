In “Send in the Clowns,” Judy Collins sang:
Don’t you love farce?
My fault, I fear
I thought that you’d want what I want
Sorry, my dear!
But where are the clowns
Send in the clowns
Don’t bother, they’re here
Indeed, the clowns are right here at The Contemporary Theater.
This month the theater has featured them in a special performance that brings laughs along with a funny and serious glimpse at ourselves through the window of the absurd.
“You do things to make you look stupid in order for people to feel better about themselves,” said Ashley Macamaux, long-time CTC performer and one of the company’s members dedicated to the art of clowning.
Macamaux and others in the cast appear Friday night in the last of the shows called “Fools of Another Nature” This original clown show follows three fools through a normal day at home as they meet imaginary friends, sleep beside enormous monsters, and fall in love with inanimate objects.
Tickets are $20 for the 7 p.m. performance and can be purchased at contemporarytheatercompany.com. The show is held at the 321 Main Street Riverfront Performance Patio in Wakefield.
Clowning About
“It’s about the struggles of life, like trying to mop your kitchen floor alone and you keep slipping and falling,” Macamaux said, talking about both the performance and the art of clowning.
In some ways, this CTC veteran explained, it’s about tackling the absurd in life — and the experiences many people share — through the exaggerated actions of clowns. These aren’t, though, your typical circus clowns with red hair and fluffy outfits and a red nose.
These clowns, whose costumes were designed by Witt Tarantino, to give them less of a circus look and more like a stereotypical tramp or hobo captured in books and television flicks. The colors and mix-and-match patterns of jackets, shirts, pants and hats give as much a shout-out as do the wide facial expressions of the performers.
“You could throw 100 different things into an empty or colorful space and people still identify with that, even though I don’t know where this is taking place,”Macamaux said about the draw of clowning to people.
Macamaux, who has been with The Contemporary Theater Company for over 10 years, is directing the project and starring in it.
The cast and crew have worked together to devise the show. The cast includes Macamaux, Susie Chakmakian, and Maggie Papa, joined by Omar Laguerre-Lewis and a rotating cast of Ezri Acton, Hazel Geremia, and Josie Geremia.
“We started with an idea for what we wanted the shape of the show to be, but we could fill that outline in however we wanted,” said Chakmakian.
“To create the show, we’ve been playing games and imagining our clowns in different situations and then seeing how they would react. It can get really silly really fast, so it’s a lot of fun!” she said.
A Bit of Clown History
Clowns, as pranksters, jesters, jokers, harlequins, and mythologized tricksters, have been around for ages. They appear in most cultures.
Pygmy clowns made Egyptian pharaohs laugh in 2500 B.C. In ancient imperial China, a court clown called YuSze was, according to the lore, the only guy who could poke holes in Emperor Qin Shih Huang’s plan to paint the Great Wall of China, according to Smithsonian magazine.
Ancient Rome’s clown was a stock fool called the stupidus. The court jesters of medieval Europe were a sanctioned way for people under the feudal thumb to laugh at the guys in charge.
Well into the 18th and 19th century, the prevailing clown figure of Western Europe and Britain was the pantomime clown, who was a sort of bumbling buffoon, the magazine said.
David Kiser, director of talent for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, said clowns are characters who reflect a funhouse mirror back on society. Academics note that their comedy was often derived from their voracious appetites for revelry of all kinds.
“So in one way, the clown has always been an impish spirit… as he’s kind of grown up, he’s always been about fun, but part of that fun has been a bit of mischief,” says Kiser.
Everyday Life
The show has no formal script, but instead has been created from scenes of everyday life by the actors during rehearsals. They have taken watching TV, brushing your teeth, and trying to fall asleep and turned them on their heads.
“We’re hoping that the audience will recognize a little bit of themselves in our clowns,” said Chakmakian. “We approach our problems a little differently than the average person, but we have the same kinds of goals and dreams in the end.”
The show is family-friendly and great for all ages. Performances will be on the theater’s riverfront performance patio as part of their return to the stage this summer.
“It has been really lovely to play in such a light-hearted and imaginative way after so much heaviness (of COVID-19),” says Papa. “But it was also interesting to see how the past year has influenced our art and our play, even in simple every-day moments.”
Since the play has been devised over the last few months, this will be its first-time run.
As everyone heads back to the theater after a year without shows, unique experiences like this one can help remind audiences why live performances are so special, said the performers.
“Theater, as an art form, is ephemeral by nature,” Chakmakian said, “but this show is especially ephemeral because it can only ever be done with this specific group of people in this specific place and time. You don’t want to miss it!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.