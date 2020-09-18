You probably weren’t able to do much because of some godforsaken virus, but 2020’s summer is about to come to an end. Sept. 22 is the official end of the season, and then fall arrives with the hope of things getting better despite the uncertainty that clouds our everyday lives. One of the positives during this stupid year has been places like Pump House Music Works on 1464 Kingstown Road in Wakefield putting on outdoor, safe and socially distanced concerts to raise our spirits. To close out the heat and humidity and ring in the cool and mild, they’ll be having a FallFest on the outdoor stage on their front lawn starting at noon Saturday. There will be six local acts getting funky and groovy including Jabbawaukee, Sgt. Baker & The Clones, Guess Method, Obsidian State Of Mind, Groovin’ Confusion and Nate Cozzolino & The Lost Arts.
Ahead of the festival, Cozzolino and I had a conversation about how he’s been holding up these days, an open mic he used to host going online, performing in front of socially distanced audiences and wanting to put out a complete album.
Rob Duguay: How have you been doing during this crazy, messed up year? I’ve seen from social media that you’ve been doing some work in the backyard of your house in Warwick.
Nate Cozzolino: I’ve been doing OK. Working in the backyard and building some stone walls definitely kept me occupied until it got too hot so I stopped at the end of the summer. With that, I’ve been working on putting forth all of my energy toward getting my music out there as much as possible.
RD: It’s definitely as good of a time as any to do that. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the weekly Madcap Monday open mic you hosted at Dusk on 301 Harris Avenue in Providence went online for a few months before going on hiatus in August. How would you describe the experience of taking Madcap online?
NC: I would say that it was weird, strange, fulfilling and awesome all at the same time. Even though we’re currently on hiatus, I am grateful for the fact that, when everything was shut down, we gave people an opportunity to still be part of a community while far apart. When things slowly started opening up, people obviously found other things to do but serving as an outlet from March until we put it on hold felt great.
RD: Yeah, I loved tuning in every Monday night. It was a positive light during some uncertain times during the late spring and early summer.
NC: Thanks man.
RD: No problem. You’ve been back to playing solo gigs, but in socially distanced environments at breweries, restaurants and other places. How has getting back into the swing of things been for you in this spectrum? Has the vibe changed with people during these gigs?
NC: There’s both positives and negatives, as with everything in life. The negatives are that there’s less gigs to play at and some places I used to perform at still haven’t reopened. The positive is that at the gigs that I’ve played over the past couple months, people seem more attentive and grateful. It’s probably because they haven’t been able to go out to see live music for so long, but it’s definitely a good feeling.
RD: I’ve seen it happen at a few drive-in shows I’ve been to. People have been more energetic than apathetic. Hopefully that continues when someday we’ll be in a post-pandemic world.
NC: Definitely, let’s hope so.
RD: For the upcoming Fall Fest, are you looking forward to seeing any other particular band perform? I know you’re a big fan of Jabbawaukee and Sgt. Baker & The Clones.
NC: Indeed I am. Those two bands along with Obsidian State Of Mind are probably my three favorite acts in general. I’m honestly just excited to see friends that I haven’t seen in awhile and have a good time at an event that I’m very amped to be a part of.
RD: You mentioned earlier how you’re working on getting your music out there as much as possible, and you’ve done some live video collaborations with acts such as The River Provides and Tai Chi Funk Squad. Do you plan on making some new recordings with The Lost Arts? What are your plans for the coming months?
NC: I’ve been working like crazy on applying for this year’s Robert and Margaret MacColl Johnson Fellowship for Composers, which awards $25,000.
RD: Wow.
NC: Yeah, if I’m lucky enough to get it I want to put it toward making a full length album with The Lost Arts. With all due respect to past members, this current edition of The Lost Arts has the best musicians I’ve ever been with. Dylan Butler on drums, Kevin McIntyre on bass and Chris Vaillancourt on lead guitar each are amazing in their own way and it’s a total honor to be in a band with these guys. If I get awarded the fellowship, making a full-length album with them will definitely be the main priority.
