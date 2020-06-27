Michael Richardson, of Anchor Bend Glassworks, grinds the base of a glass wave sculpture in his studio in The Mill at Shady Lea in North Kingstown on June 23. The Mill at Shady Lea, which is home to a variety of Southern Rhode Island artists, had to cancel its annual summer Open House this month due to the coronavirus pandemic but many artists who have returned to their studios inside the building did so hoping to turn their time away into constructive and creative projects.