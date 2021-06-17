We all know COVID-19 brought a lot of changes, and it also changed a few bands. For example, People Eating Plastic went from being a duo to being a trio. Drummer Mike McCullough left the band, Wesley Evans came in to replace him, and Benjamin Schuy joined up on bass. This leaves guitarist and Charlestown native Jason Gillooly as the sole original member of the instrumental progressive math rock act. As they say, when there’s changes, there’s new beginnings, and that seems to be the case for these guys as they get ready to play an art show & skate jam at Lighthouse Skatepark in Pawtucket on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.
Gillooly and I recently had a talk about what made him want to play guitar, being influenced to learn a certain technique, this new chapter for the band and the upcoming gig.
Rob Duguay: What or who made you want to start playing guitar?
Jason Gillooly: It started with a really close friend of mine, someone I consider to be an older brother. His name is Dan Rich, and we had this friend named Eric, who was a total prodigy when I was growing up. This kid could literally do whatever he wanted with music. Unfortunately, he ended up deciding to take his own life, and it was after that point when I was in high school that I really wanted to pursue it. It was the only thing that actually kept me grounded from skating — and both have a lot to do with finding something in yourself. From all the fun I’ve had playing with all sorts of musicians since then, I just want to push my skills forward.
RD: You like to tap on the frets a lot while performing, so how long did it take you to learn that technique?
JG: The technique actually came pretty naturally for me. I play left-handed guitar and I grew up left-handed. When I started getting into bands like The Fall Of Troy, Tera Melos and a lot of prog music, I would see what they were doing and try to copy that a bit. Nick Reinhart from Tera Melos and Tommy Erak from The Fall Of Troy are my two favorite guitarists — being a fan of both of them really kept me interested in developing my own technique and pushing the envelope. What they both started doing is years before what most people consider math rock these days, and just watching videos of them made me a better guitar player.
RD: How did you get Benjamin and Wesley to join up with People Eating Plastic to make it a trio?
JG: It worked out kind of funny, but it’s what it is now. I initially asked Wesley to fill in to help me out, but it eventually got to the point where I seriously asked him to be part of the band. The amount of people we both know stretches across the scene and he likes what we’re doing. He’s forced himself into the band and he’s helped me out a ton. I totally appreciate him; Wesley is my friend and he’s my homie.
Benjamin hit me up around New Year’s Eve right before 2020 started, and I was at some sort of event at the time — I can’t remember what it was exactly. It was a random Facebook message of him telling me that he’s always thought of me as a rad guitarist and he’d like to be involved in the band. It just kind of fell into itself.
RD: Last year you guys got to play a couple socially distanced shows, one at Dusk in Providence and another one in Burlington, Vermont. How would you describe both shows and what was it like playing music in a socially distanced setting?
JG: The one at Dusk was alright. I got a bit drunk that night so I don’t think I played my best, but the one in Burlington was the most “in the moment” show I’ve ever played. We literally went off for hours; it was the most fun I ever had while also being the most aggressive, because it was the first time the three of us performed together and it had been so long since I played a show. We only had five to 10 minutes of structured music and after that it was kind of a free fall. I’ve never had two other people playing with me forming more dynamic drops structure-wise than that show.
RD: What are your thoughts on performing at a skatepark on Saturday?
JG: Wesley got us into the event itself. The guy is seriously a blessing. I’ve never been to Lighthouse Skatepark before and I’m so excited. I get to do my thing with Wesley and Ben, and we also skate. Not to sound cliche or anything, but Wesley rips at skating. He’s really fun to skateboard with, and due to the fact that we both skate and we both play music, has made us tighter as friends. It’s awesome and I’m pumped for this weekend.
