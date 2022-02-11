Miles Davis is one of the greatest trumpet players in the history of jazz. There’s no debate, it’s a fact and all you have to do is listen to his prolific discography and look up the other musicians he has worked with through being a sideman, a bandleader and a collaborator to know why. For a decade, local jazz stalwart & trumpeter Doug Woolverton has been honoring Davis’ music by performing his tunes with a tribute band. Celebrating the past 10 years of its success, Woolverton will be joined by a band to perform Davis’ seminal album ‘Kind Of Blue’ in its entirety at The Updike Room within the confines of the Greenwich Hotel located on 162 Main Street in East Greenwich on Saturday and Sunday evening. Both shows start with dinner being served at 5:30pm with choice of entree on the ticket followed by the music starting at 6:30pm.
Woolverton and I had a talk ahead of this weekend’s festivities about Miles Davis’ influence on him as a musician, putting the band together, a solo album he’s going to be releasing and his plans to go on tour in the coming months.
Rob Duguay: What initially inspired the concept of doing this Miles Davis tribute show?
Doug Woolverton: What inspired the concept was I was actually performing a show somewhere with Roomful Of Blues at the time and I remember talking to this girl who was there, she was probably 12 years old, and she was with her parents. We were talking about musical instruments and she played the trumpet so I asked her if she had heard of Miles Davis and she had not. I told her that Miles Davis is an iconic trumpet player and the lightbulb went off in my head. I realized that it was a great idea for the younger generation to keep Miles Davis’ name forward and alive as well as keeping it strong for the current generation. Kind Of Blue is one of Davis’ most notable albums, it’s sold over five million copies, so I decided to do a show I don’t hear often of people performing that album live as it was recorded. I started my first show back in Newport 10 years ago at The Fifth Element on Broadway and it was a complete success.
I had people of all ages attending the show and the following year it sold out immediately, so I had to extend the show to another date. When I realized the popularity and desire to hear Miles Davis’ music done correctly and live, I just kept on evolving the show on the production side of things and eventually we were asked to perform at the Jane Pickens Theater in Newport and the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich. At those venues we had backdrops, lighting and these cool stage effects and then we were asked to sort of kick off the Newport Jazz Festival where I played Davis’ exact set from 1958 that he performed at the festival. That was my inspiration, keeping Miles Davis’ name popular and in the forefront of people’s thoughts when they hear jazz music. Since I was a young child, he’s been my favorite of all time.
RD: Who introduced you to Miles Davis when you were a kid? Was it through a family member or through a friend or through a teacher? How did you get into his music from your perspective?
DW: My father is a professional musician as well and at the time we were in the garage and I was very young, probably around five years old. He loved doing woodworking in the garage with all the saws and things. I was helping him sand some of his projects that he was making and he would always play jazz music. I remember to this day hearing the sound of this muted trumpet and I said,”Dad, I really like that. What is it that I’m hearing?” and he replied “That’s the famous Miles Davis”. As a kid, being able to relate to Davis’ melodies and melodic lyrical playing really kind of hit me.
Ever since then I fell in love with his sound and style. That’s led me to become a professional touring musician and create this show to pay tribute to Miles Davis. He’s probably the greatest influence in my life for inspiring me to want to play music, play the trumpet and play a melodic and modal type of jazz.
RD: Who else will be performing with you as part of the upcoming shows at the Updike Room? How did you go about getting this group of musicians together?
DW: Well, very similar to Miles Davis, I always like to surround myself with great, quality people. In the music sense, I love to surround myself with the greatest musicians I possibly can so I always ask my dear friends who I respect totally that I know who’ll be so fitting. I have Rusty Scott playing piano, he’s the pianist and organ player for Roomful Of Blues. I have Chris Rivelli on drums, he’s a former Roomful Of Blues drummer and an amazing talent. I have Keala Kaumeheiwa on bass, he’s from Boston as well and he’s dear friends with Rusty and the whole crew along with being an amazing upright bass player which is key for this show because of the record we’re performing.
I have Mike Tucker on tenor saxophone who currently tours with Arturo Sandoval and he teaches at the Berklee College Of Music. I have Chase Ceglie on alto saxophone who is from Newport and he’s a dear friend who I’ve seen grow up in the music community, a Berklee graduate and someone that I knew would be a perfect compliment to Mike and myself. It’s just amazing, top shelf musicians who are completely fitting for the 1950s era of Miles Davis’ music that we will be performing.
RD: When it comes to jazz, they always say the beauty of the music comes from the reality and the fact that no performance sounds the same as another. Each live performance will stand on its own in some way, shape or form. With that being said, do you plan on putting your own improvisational spin on Davis’ music during these shows or are aiming to keep it note to note?
DW: Both ways. When you come to the Miles Davis tribute shows that I do, this one in particular where we’re performing the Kind Of Blue album verbatim as it was recorded, you will hear the exact arrangements of these songs. The intro to “So What” with the bass and piano counterpoint before the drums and the horns come in has the exact harmony and arrangement. When it comes to our flair or my flair with the band to create our own personality, where you will hear that is when we’re soloing. We will not be playing transcriptions of the solos on the record, we will do quotes to pay respect since he obviously has been a huge influence on all of us as musicians but when it comes to the improvisational side of the show each player is playing as themselves.
When it comes to the arrangement of the show, you’re hearing it as if the needle is being dropped on the record player. This is why the show has been such a success, when we do the album of Kind Of Blue it sounds like you’re listening to it live. When we do “‘Round Midnight”, it’s as if the arrangements that he recorded and the musicians on stage really highlight the musicians that were on the album. There’s a little bit of both, you get the definitive originality of the record and you’re getting the personality of the musicians live on stage.
RD: After these two shows, what are your plans for the coming months?
DW: First off, I’m really excited to be doing this show at The Updike Room. Having done shows at The Odeum and again being completely successful, when I was introduced to The Updike Room one of the things I fell in love with is that it has this 1950s jazz club vibe. It’s perfect for this show with the stage and the atmosphere and the vibe of what we’re going to be doing with the dinner and the show is so fitting for this Miles Davis tribute. As far as the following few months goes, I’m going to be on tour with Victor Wainwright & The Train and he’s based out of Memphis. I also have a record coming out, my own personal release with original music that’ll hopefully be out later this spring and I’m really excited about that.
I also will be doing some touring with a Chicago tribute band called Beginnings based out of New York City as well as this Miles Davis tribute show. Now that I’m living back on the East Coast here in Rhode Island I plan on performing this show in and around the country. I think there’s a strong desire for people to hear this music that Miles recorded and to hear it live and I’m proud of the team that’s helping me put it out there.
