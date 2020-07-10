NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Fabric Gallery has a new owner, but she’ll be a familiar face to customers.
This past week, Fabric Gallery shop manager Karen Rhoda completed her purchase after three and a half years with the fabric outlet, something which she said was a “natural fit.”
“I’d worked as a kitchen designer and a bathroom designer for seven years years ago and I have experience in interior design, so when the opportunity came up to work here I thought it was great and then when the opportunity came up to purchase the Fabric Gallery I thought that would be a natural fit for me,” Rhoda said.
The store deals in all things fabric for the home, from upholstery to drapes to bedding to custom lamp shades, and carry fabrics from a variety of major and smaller suppliers, all of which is in hope of customizing each customers house to their liking, something which Rhoda says fits in with her philosophy, which has also become the company motto: “Because Your Home Matters to You.”
After shutting down with other retailers in March, the store has been open since May 12, and so far business has been steady according to Rhoda, as many people have been spending the vast majority of time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and looking to renovate or update the look of their houses.
“A lot of people have told us they’ve been looking at their homes and they’ve decided that they need to do something to freshen it or to do something more interesting with their decor, so they come in and they’re ready to do something at this time,” Rhoda said. “They are spending time at home and people are not spending their financial resources on vacations and travel, so they’re just trying to do things that’ll make their homes more suitable to their needs, for their lifestyle. It’s their haven, their sanctuary, and we know that and we appreciate that.”
She believes an advantage the Fabric Gallery will always have over online retailers is the ability for customers to see and feel the fabrics for themselves in person.
When people try to purchase online, they can’t see or feel the fabric, so they have no idea (of its quality) and they can’t really see the true colors of the fabric, so coming in here means they can do that,” Rhoda said. “They can see it, they can feel it, they can see the true colors. They also have the benefit of our design expertise in helping them make their selections so it fits their lifestyle and their vision for their home. It fits their decor, and then we do all the work.”
Though she now owns the Fabric Gallery, Rhoda says little has changed in her day to day job, save for that she now has even more time to devote to working directly with customers.
“I’m more invested in working with the client and I’m really doing what I have been doing all along,” Rhoda said. “We’ve been getting more fabrics into the shop and more fabric books, so it’s always interesting working with the clients. We have fabulous customers.”
The Fabric Gallery is located at 606 Ten Rod Road in North Kingstown near the Lafayette Mill Complex and is open with its regular pre-COVID hours of Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while they are closed Sundays and Mondays.
For more information on the Fabric Gallery, visit their website at fabricgalleryri.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.