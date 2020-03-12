Indie folk musician Mason Jennings has done a lot during his 20+ year career. He’s released 13 albums, four EPs and a couple live records. He’s been on the roster for a couple reputable record labels that are run by some musical giants. He’s also been a bit of a troubadour due to being born in the Hawaiian capital of Honolulu, moving to Pittsburgh at a young age and establishing himself within the illustrious music scene in Minneapolis. Tomorrow evening, Jennings will be performing at the Greenwich Odeum on 59 Main St. in East Greenwich, with Providence folk duo Cardboard Ox kicking the night off.
Jennings and I had a chat ahead of the show about memories of Hawaii, starting his career in the Twin Cities, working with intense and smart people and a new album he’s working on with a Seattle rock legend.
Rob Duguay: Do you have any memories of Hawaii from being a kid? Do you still have any connections there?
Mason Jennings: Yeah, a few memories although I was pretty young when I moved. I still have some family there and friends, it’s a beautiful place. I remember the dark green lushness of it and the ocean.
RD: What made you want to establish your music career in Minneapolis?
MJ: I visited there as a teen and just felt at home. The musical community there was interesting to me with bands like The Jayhawks, The Replacements and Prince. I also liked the nature around Minnesota, it was inspiring. Also, touring each coast only took three weeks whereas coastal bands toured for six weeks when they went out. Stuff like that.
RD: You’ve been part of both Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock’s label Glacial Pace and Jack Johnson’s label Brushfire Records during your career. What was it like working with the both of them? Are they vastly different from each other as people and in the business side of things?
MJ: Both were good experiences. They are really different yeah but, that said, they both are creating music at a very high level and they both have their own sound. Both very intense, smart guys. They both were fans of what I do and they kind of just let me do my own thing. They’re also funny guys with great senses of humor, Isaac seems more attracted to chaos and Jack is that way to order. I dunno, I learned a lot from both experiences.
RD: How much do you think has changed with you as a musician since you recorded your self-titled debut on an analog four-track in the living room of a rented house in Minneapolis back in 1997?
MJ: As a musician probably the main difference is that at that time I’d never really done shows. I had no experience on stage other than coffee house gigs. So, now after 20 years of being onstage I’ve gotten much better at singing, for one thing. I guess I was kind of in a creative bubble back then, which has its upside too. I wasn’t aware of what it would be like to have an audience of critics.
That album sounds like it’s own world. It’s not self conscious. I like that but you can’t go back to that really and there are lots of upsides from growth. Mostly that’s the difference I feel, my singing is better and I’m aware of the listener more now.
RD: It’s been a couple years since you put out a new album, so can we expect this year?
MJ: I’m finishing a new collaborative album I made with Stone Gossard from Pearl Jam. It’s getting mixed right now and it should be out this year, all co-writes. I don’t play any instruments on it, I just sing. Matt Chamberlain is on drums, which I’m excited about. It’s a departure for me but I think fans of my music will dig it. It pulls from more of the new wave and rock palette and it hits hard.
