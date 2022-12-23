SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Santa’s sleigh parked outside Arnold Lumber’s Wakefield Branch store while various elves and helpers gathered.
It was atop of flatbed truck. Toys lay next to three Flexible Flier sleds with blond fresh wood and red rails. A Radio Flier pink tricycle and another red parked on either side of the sleigh.
“Silent Night” played from the portable sound system, and then the much-familiar and often-heard Burl Ives voice belted out “A Holly Jolly Christmas.”
The time approached 10 a.m. Monday and through the doors of The Branch came Tony Jarvis ala Santa dressed in his red suit, hat and white beard.
He was ready for this one-day trip through Wakefield, a couple of stops and then a drop off to the Jonnycake Center in Peace Dale a truckload of toys.
The lumber company in cooperation with the Wakefield Village Association brought this load to toys and gifts. A recent run by an ambulance with donations collected by the South Kingstown Police Department and Emergency Medical Services brought items for those in need.
In addition, various restaurants, Narragansett and South Kingstown schools, churches, gyms, civic organizations, health-care enterprises including South County Health and scores of local businesses have also made gift contributions to the Jonnycake Center.
The overwhelming response has left Kate Brewster, executive director of the center, astounded. “It’s a list way, way, way too long to list for everyone in town who helped, “ she said.
“It’s been a long three years for a lot of people with the pandemic and there’s an appreciation for those at the bottom who continue to struggle with housing, gas, food prices and other things,” she said.
Her sentiments were echoed by Jarvis.
“This is really great. We’ve got more toys and gifts and gift cards this year than we’ve ever collected,” he said Jarvis. This delivery by Arnold was coordinated within the company by Jarvis, Donnie Gray, Rob Sousa and Stephanie Senerchia. Other employees also assisted.
Along Main Street and beyond, the Wakefield Village Association put up posters and signs to encourage merchants and their customers to contribute.
“We really pushed this out to the community this year. It’s a community event,” said Jarvis about the collection for the center that is a non-profit organization helping the area needy with several issues including housing, food, employment and social services.
The holiday pressure for gifts is a predicament that Amanda Merola, of Wakefield, knows all too well.
As the Arnold sleigh began its flat-bed-borne trip up the village’s Main Street for a stop at nearby Monsignor Clarke Elementary School, she walked around Jonnycake’s thrift store where new toys, clothes and other items were on display.
The store at the Peace Dale rotary had just opened Monday for three days where local residents who qualify could pick gifts.
Lining the shelves were hundreds of donated toys like Barbie dolls, bikes and basketballs as well as coats of all sizes, hats, gloves and pants needed for the upcoming cold weather.
“I think they (Jonnycake Center) are amazing in what they do,” said Merola who has had high resettlement costs after leaving a domestic-abuse relationship in which she and her two children had lived.
“They always have what we are looking for. If they don’t, they’ll make it work. They’ll find it for us,” she said.
“It’s good to know you have people you can fall back on — it’s what keeps you going, keeps you from going backward,” said Merola referring to an often return to abusive relationships by those who escaped, but found that financial and emotional difficulties were too overwhelming.
Another much older woman walked by with a few toys, her head bent very low, and she looked only at the ground, avoiding eye contact with anyone.
She would only say in a near audible whisper when asked about the center’s help to her, “I really appreciate it. I really appreciate it.”
Her voice then trailed off as she scurried and she said so quietly, “This is the first time I’ve ever had to come…”
Brewster is the executive director of the Jonnycake Center. She’s heard these stories and seen the lives of people who live in these circumstances every day.
She’s often a beacon in the darkness of despair, whether it’s homelessness, food, Christmas or holiday gifts, or just old-fashioned comfort.
“They really just want what everyone else in town is getting for their children. Their children want what everyone else gets, not something used or useless,” she said.
She’s looking at serving hundreds of area children and their families this season. A bad economy, tight budgets and traps from pandemic-related financial problems hinder many who visit her center.
Standing by the counter helping Brewster work with customers shopping for toys and clothes one day this week was State Rep. Teresa Tanzi. She looked at the many donations and people coming to select from them.
“It’s really all about the Christmas magic,” she said.
