SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Belmont Market — a lifeline for many South County residents and shut-ins when Coronavirus first put a choke-hold on necessary visits to grocery stories — is now helping the volunteers who made deliveries to those in need.
The Wakefield market with specialty foods, prepared dinners and general grocery items, collected community donations of nearly $15,000 and then matched that amount to total $33,000 being distributed to the community organizations that assisted the store in recent months.
“Community is very much like a family,” said Jack Siravo, Belmont owner and himself confined to a wheelchair, who understands in many ways how customers depend on personalized attention their grocery store.
“We’ve never had anything else like this before. It scaled up so quickly. We have our own delivery service, but we had to do a full-court press,” he said in a recent interview about the early response to the pandemic that hobbled his delivery system.
The recipients were: Narragansett Lions Club ($10,000), South Kingstown Elks ($10,000), Southern Rhode Island Volunteers ($10,000), Union Fire District ($2,000) and South County YMCA ($1,000).
But this is really a story, said Siravo, about the community helping the community. The store benefitted from sales and wanted to give back — pay forward — to those who helped make possible important food deliveries when people were scared about being in a crowded grocery store, he said.
Volunteering remains important in this era of the coronavirus, say those involved.
“It is hard-wired in all of us, as social beings, to connect with each other,” wrote James O’Brien, executive coordinator at the International Forum for Volunteering in Development, in a recent article about challenges during a pandemic.
“While COVID-19 has self-isolated billions of people, it has prompted millions to volunteer in many innovative ways — from making face masks to helping elderly neighbors with shopping to virtual concerts and Pilates classes.”
Importance to Volunteers
Volunteering is as important to the volunteers themselves as it is to the communities or organizations served by them, according to recent public health studies, including BMC Public Health, a professional journal for those in public health fields.
During the first stage of the coronavirus crisis, which swept through unexpectedly confining people from fear of contracting the contagious disease as well the government-imposed restrictions. Many people needed a way to cope with it, said public health officials.
The benefits cited are improved ability to carry out activities of daily living, better health-coping mechanisms, adoption of healthy lifestyles, an improved quality of life, social support, interaction and self-esteem. There is also evidence to support reductions in depression, stress and psychological distress in volunteers.
In Everyday Health, author Becky Upham points out, “As you might have guessed, volunteering in the time of the pandemic is more complicated than in normal circumstances. Organizations not only have the logistical challenges of managing surges in the demand for some services, but there’s also a need to keep everyone safe.”
She also noted that because most organizations have limited resources and methods for training new volunteers, they need to consider what skills and experience people have that would be a good fit for current needs.
And that is exactly what Belmont’s management, including Marketing Director Susan Hoopes, did nearly two months ago.
The Alarm
The alarm sounded one mid-March day, Hoopes recalled, when more than 1,000 online inquiries hit against the store’s website for ordering and the system couldn’t give a delivery date.
Phone calls then started flooding the store located in its plaza at 600 Kingstown Road.
“It was heart-breaking to talk to senior after senior after senior pretty much telling them that we couldn’t help them,” she said in an April interview.
The volume over the usual 20 online orders a day was so large that “the need just completely wiped out any online shopping ability for anyone in our area,” Hoopes said.
“We reached out to the larger volunteer groups first,” she said. “Lucky for us, they were ready, willing and able to contact their membership to see what they could do to get everyone in.”
She added, “It was cross our fingers and it worked.” Included among volunteers were seniors themselves, putting their own fears aside and coming in two or three times a week and shopping for other seniors, she noted.
To the rescue for Belmont, seniors and others with compromising conditions came an army of more than 50 volunteers.
They represented ordinary area residents wanting to help along with local organizations having a stake in holding together the community fabric and crafting a safety net for those in need.
These included the Narragansett Lions Club, The Elks Club in South Kingstown, Southern Rhode Island Volunteers, the South County YMCA, the South Kingstown Fire Department and even the small and one-person Jennifer’s Chocolates at the Wakefield Mall.
In addition, many other volunteers made masks for Belmont workers and volunteers.
“It’s absolutely amazing. They are there to help you…they go out of their way to help you,” said Belmont customer Patricia Morrison, in an interview at the time. She and her husband, Bill, are in their 70s and live in Narragansett.
“It’s simply a godsend this delivery,” Morrison said.
Volunteers Work
South Kingstown Town Council member Deb Kelso, who belongs to the Narragansett Lions Club, volunteered at Belmont. As a town official with her ear to the ground, she often listens for rumblings and other sentiments about life in South County.
“I hear gratitude. People are frustrated,” she said in April when asked about people’s reactions. “The more we can alleviate the fears of a vulnerable population, the better the outcome,” she said, adding, “For me, volunteering brings to me such a real touch with my community.”
Volunteers decided to alternate hours, days of coverage and pitch in to help in whatever way is needed, Todd Evans, a spokesman for the Elks, noted when the pandemic broke and volunteers were needed.
In essence, their tasks involved taking phone orders, shopping through the store for those orders, bringing items to the checkout line where a Belmont staffer tallied the order and called the customer for payment, he explained.
Afterwards, a volunteer bagged the groceries and then set them up for deliveries that started in the morning, he said.
When the order arrived at a home, customers’ relieved faces told the story of gratitude for both the delivery and often even a chance to talk with someone, he said.
“People are happy just to see someone. They are alone in the house. They’ve been secluded, and you can see they like to see someone else and hear ‘Hi, how are you?’” he said.
Customer Joyce Rudge of North Kingstown accented that point.
“We are so indebted…Because of them, people like us with asthma — and over 70 — can feel safe at home during this pandemic and still get food delivery,” said Rudge, 72, in a late Spring interview. Her husband, Peter, 73, also benefited from the volunteers delivering food and supplies.
“Belmont Market is absolutely wonderful and is high on our list. I try not to do big orders,” she said, because she wants volunteers’ time spent on other people as well.
Still in The Mix
“We are still using volunteers. The Southern Rhode Island Volunteers are continuing to run the program on Tuesday and Thursday, and the Narragansett Lions are continuing on Wednesdays,” explained Belmont’s Hoopes in an interview this week.
“It is our hope to keep the program running for as long as necessary, and we continue to expand our online operations to transition those seniors who are comfortable shopping online,” she added.
Continued commitment draws on a point made by O’Brien from the International Forum for Volunteering in Development.
“Because volunteers are part of the communities they support, they develop a deep understanding of local needs and the challenges,” he wrote.
“Volunteering is also uniquely flexible. People from all backgrounds sign up to support a wide range of organizations…The approach is universal and adaptable,” he said.
This is not lost on Belmont’s owner Jack Siravo and his understanding of the South County community and the volunteers who fill so many unmet needs among residents, including his own staff who have worked beyond their schedules and are innovative in their approaches to help customers.
“I always tried to hire people who thought the way I thought to work with me. To see this happen so suddenly and done so well is wonderful,” he said about both the store’s commitment to the community and its commitment to the store.
“We’ve always had a closer relationship with our customers than the larger stores. We’re just the little guy on the corner,” he said.
