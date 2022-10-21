The 7th Annual University of Rhode Island Guitar Festival is set to take over Southern Rhode Island this week, with performances beginning last night and lasting through Sunday on the school’s campus in Kingston and at Pump House Music Works in Wakefield.
World-renowned guitarists Rene Izquierdo, Andrea Gonzalez Caballero, Scott Borg and organizer Adam Levin along with mandolinist Jacob Reuven and oud player Simon Shaheen are just a few musicians that will take part. There will be lectures, workshops and even an award ceremony taking place as well with the entire event, which will be presented in a hybrid format so you can attend live or watch virtually from the comfort of your own home.
One of the talented musicians who will be performing is Andy McKee from Topeka, Kansas and he has quite the resume.
McKee and I spoke prior to his performance — scheduled for the final day of the festival Sunday evening at the URI Fine Arts Center at 8 p.m. — about his early influences, learning the fingerpicking style, touring with Prince, a new EP he has out and his thoughts on the festival as a whole.
Rob Duguay: When you were first learning guitar as a teenager, you started playing songs by Metallica, Eric Johnson and Joe Satriani. Being a musician who wouldn’t be classified as metal or hard rock, how much have those early influences played a part in you being the guitarist you are today?
Andy McKee: I think there is a lot of stuff that I still borrow from those guys. What drew me to the guitar and instrumental music in particular was the way they played melody on the guitar and it sounded like somebody singing. There would be a malleable melodic line there which made me drawn to players like Eric Johnson and Joe Satriani. Even though I play fingerstyle acoustic guitar, when I do write my solo guitar compositions I try to incorporate that melodic idea into my pieces. Those guys are still a huge influence for me as far as that goes, I listen to all kinds of music and I get inspired by all kinds of things but usually it’s the melody that really keeps people in tune so that’s what I still borrow from those guys.
RD: Fingerstyle can be a difficult technique to get a handle of while playing guitar, so how was the process of learning the technique for you at first? Was it extremely difficult or was it relatively seamless for you?
AM: It’s kind of funny, my first guitar was a classical nylon string guitar. Even though I wanted to play Metallica and Led Zeppelin, what I decided to do was try to learn some of the acoustic guitar parts from those bands that I like. For Led Zeppelin I tried to learn “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” and “Stairway To Heaven” and for Metallica I tried to learn “The Unforgiven” along with “Dust In The Wind” by Kansas and things like that. It was the type of guitar that I had so even though I’d always wanted to get into rockin’ out, I began by learning some fingerstyle and I started early on that. Although I began to focus more on electric as I went along, I came back to it during the mid to late ‘90s.
I was always fascinated with being able to play the melody, the bass and the accompaniment all at once. Maybe it’s the control freak in me or something but I was able to do all those things at the same time and being able to express myself like that on one guitar is kind of the pinnacle of guitar playing. I love all kinds of guitar playing but I really like the fingerstyle stuff because you can cover all those bases at once so I just started to work on it while getting all my fingers going to play different strings. There’s also the more modern techniques like doing percussion on a guitar that I had to figure out so I locked myself away in my late teenage years right into my twenties to work on it but it eventually came through, it just took a bit of work.
RD: That’s understandable. Back in 2012, you got to play with Prince as part of his “Welcome 2 Australia Tour”. How did this opportunity come to be for you, what was it like performing with him and his band and what was he like as a person?
AM: Yeah, it was pretty crazy and totally unexpected. I don’t know if your readers are familiar with how my career kind of took off but in the early days of Youtube I put videos on there and they went viral. That was how Prince discovered me, he saw my videos on Youtube and he just liked what I was up to with my music, my original stuff. He invited me out to Paisley Park, we got to know each other a bit and he was a pretty serious kind of guy but he was really interested in what I was up to and he wanted to see if we could play together. I learned a handful of his tunes and he wanted to bring me out on tour with him in Australia and it was a bit unusual for me, at that point I was really used to playing by myself on stage and playing with a band was something I hadn’t done since high school so it was a bit of an adjustment.
It was a tremendous honor just to know that he liked my music and to spend time with him on the road. It also was a huge honor to play in front of thousands and thousands of people each night, but in the end I didn’t really feel like it was my path. I like to express myself through the art of music and I don’t really feel like I’m just a guitar player. I like to dive into my feelings and create music, if you’re going to be someone else’s guitar player you can’t really do that so much. I did say to him that if he ever wanted to do an album of arrangements of some of his old tunes, like an acoustic thing, to let me know and about four months before he passed away he got a hold of me about doing that but we didn’t get to make that happen unfortunately.
Nonetheless, it was an extreme honor and he was such a talented guy. He wrote and performed all of his own music, he could play any instrument and he was a brilliant musician. It’s one of the highlights of my life, for sure.
RD: I can totally see why, it’s a shame that you weren’t able to do that record with him.
AM: Yeah.
RD: A few weeks ago on August 19th, you released the Pulse EP which is designed to help listeners with relaxation, focus, and meditation. What inspired you to put out this particular record and did you consult anyone to get the sonic design that you wanted or did you do it by yourself?
AM: I did it all myself and I just wanted to step away from the guitar a little bit with the Pulse EP to push myself and see what I could come up with without a guitar in my hands. I used keyboards, different effects and things, I kind of got into this meditation type of music when my first son was born. I would put on this type of music, it was very relaxing and I started to really enjoy it so I figured I’d give it a shot at making some of this music myself. I wanted to push myself and show other listeners a different side of me and what else I could do outside of the acoustic guitar. It’s not necessarily my focus but I wanted to try something different and put that out there.
I got a few other projects I’ve been up to that are a little bit different with electric guitar and more of an ‘80s sort of vibe you could say. There’s some synthesizers and things like that, over the past couple of years I’ve wanted to break out of the box a little bit and try new things.
RD: That all sounds really interesting. I listened to the EP the other day and it’s a really cool listening experience as a whole which I enjoyed. What are your thoughts on the University Of Rhode Island Guitar Festival and what can people who have never seen you play before expect from your performance?
AM: I’m very excited and honored to be a part of the festival this year, I’m looking forward to coming and playing for everyone. I’ll be bringing my standard acoustic guitar, my baritone acoustic guitar and I think I’ll bring my harp guitar as well so that’ll be something a little different for folks to hear. I’ll be bringing a bunch of my classic tunes and some more recent ones while showing people what modern acoustic guitar music is. I fell in love with this music during the late ‘90s, it really changed my life and I love how direct the solo acoustic guitar can be. It’s like you’re listening to a person’s character and personality coming right out of it and I try to do that whenever I put on a show while trying to connect with people.
I think a very direct and powerful way to connect with people is through music. There’s something so honest about an acoustic guitar with the strings, fingers and music coming alive. I hope to put on a good show for everyone and I’m looking forward to it.
For more information on this weekend’s University Of Rhode Island Guitar Festival, log on to uriguitarfestival.org.
