Earlier this week, the Providence Performing Arts Center announced plans for a return of Broadway shows to the venue this fall. Locally, Pump House Music Works in Wakefield is set to return to outdoor shows this weekend with a performance by Jeff Burns, Country DNA, Rhode to Bali and the Matt Fraza Band on Saturday afternoon. Given the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in Rhode Island, are you currently comfortable attending large scale, in-person events such as concerts, theater performances and/or other public gatherings? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

