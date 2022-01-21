Old school Delta blues seems to be a dying art these days. With that being said, Keb’ Mo’ has been keeping it alive ever since he began a solo career under his current name in the mid-90s. The Los Angeles native and current Nashville resident brings a genuine sound that tells stories and does the legendary style of music justice. He also has a prolific catalog that stands up against any other reputable artist out there today. To showcase this catalog along with some new material, he’s going to be taking the stage at the Greenwich Odeum on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich on February 3 at 8 p.m.
Mo’ and I had a conversation ahead of the show about his musical beginnings, being part of a play, his side career in film and a new album he has coming out.
Rob Duguay: Before you started your own music career, you played steel drums in a calypso band and you recorded with violinist Papa John Creach from Jefferson Airplane during the 1970s. How formative were those times for you as a musician when it comes to songwriting, collaborating and everything else?
Keb’ Mo’: During that time I was really learning music, I was learning the basics of songwriting and I got opportunities to participate in songs and co-write them along with playing shows. I was first introduced to music as a steel drummer when I was a teenager and I played the instrument from when I was 11 until I was 18. I was just getting my feet wet learning about all sorts of different genres of music and different styles and I actually just got a new steel drum and I’m relearning it.
RD: Very cool.
KM: Yeah, that was a very formative time which set the foundation for writing, recording and touring. At the time, I didn’t know how significant of an experience it was but it was really exciting. I was probably focused more on girls than the music, but that’s just how you are in your 20s sometimes.
RD: Definitely, I can relate.
KM: It did lay the foundation for my late 20s where I played with Papa John until I was about 26 or 27 and then I went out on my own as Kevin Moore while trying to figure out how to be in the music business. .
RD: During the early ‘90s, you also acted as part of the musical Spunk where you played the character Guitar Man which you’ve incorporated as your on stage persona. How did you get involved in the musical and what was the experience like?
KM: Basically, I was the music for the play so I was still being a musician. I had acted before so I was already in the zone of being acoustic blues so I stretched out from there as I continued on my musical journey. The clothes I wore during the play were just my clothes with the hat, vest, shirt, jeans and shoes, I didn’t really become the character in Spunk. As a blues guy, I don’t really have that many clothing choices and I mostly wasn’t even worried about my clothes, I was worried more about the music. I remember in the beginning I couldn’t remember how to carry a hat with me, I just wore baseball caps, but then I figured out how to carry a hat in a hat box and I carried it with all my gear. If I walk through the airport these days with my hat on everybody will recognize me.
RD: You just mentioned acoustic blues, do you have any preference between acoustic and electric guitar or does it all depend on the kind of song you’re writing?
KM: There’s no favorite. The best thing about acoustic is that you don’t have to plug it into anything but I enjoy electric and acoustic equally as much. I started out on an acoustic and the electric came later so I don’t really have a preference. Whenever the application is needed, that’s the one I play.
RD: You’ve also done stuff in film where you portrayed Robert Johnson in the documentary Can’t You Hear The Wind Howl?, you’ve acted and performed in numerous episodes of Touched By An Angel, you’ve acted in the film Honeydripper with Danny Glover and you’ve written music for a couple TV shows. Do you find acting and soundtrack writing to come naturally to you or did both mediums take any learning on your part at first?
KM: It all emanates from my career as an artist. For example, the theme for the TV show ‘Mike & Molly’ was pulled out of my catalog, I didn’t go write that. The one I’m doing now for the sitcom B Positive is a collaboration between Chuck Lorre and myself. The key revolves around developing creative relationships with people like I do with music and my writing. I work with people who I have relationships with so I kind of look at it all as the same thing.
If I’m writing for a record or writing for a TV show, I’m really looking to do the job and make what I’m doing work. There’s no difference between playing on stage, making a record, mixing a record and writing a song, it’s all the same thing to me. It’s all about getting the job done.
RD: It’s all about looking at the task ahead of you, getting it done and putting your best foot forward.
KM: Yeah, and being honest while doing it at the same time.
RD: Absolutely. This week, you’re going to be putting out a new album called Good To Be. What can people expect from it when it comes out?
KM: I’m really happy about this record, I can’t wait for people to hear it and see what happens. I never really know these days because there’s so much good music but there’s also a lot of noise out there in the world between social media, choices of entertainment like streaming, going to the movies, mainstream TV and Youtube. It’s noisy out there so I’m hoping to cut through the noise with this record a little bit enough to where it gets a chance to be listened to. I’ve never hoped for a big hit record, those are personally impossible to get or if it’s possible then there’s a slim chance and that’s a whole other thing. The album is all over the map in terms of genres but it all fits together and I’m very proud of it, I think it’s my best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.