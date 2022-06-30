Hailing from the music scene of Connecticut, Someone You Can Xray has a cool way of touching upon various dynamics. They pull this off by playing a groovy mix of styles while possessing the versatility to play acoustically in a small room or plugged in on a festival stage. They bring a fun experience to any venue they perform and will have folks singing along and dancing, which everyone knows is a contagious feeling. Someone You Can Xray will be bringing this feeling and more when they arrive at the Knickerbocker Music Center next weekend as they take the stage in Westerly July 8 for an 8 p.m. set featuring local singer-songwriter Kala Farnham as the opening act.
I had a talk ahead of the show with vocalist and harmonica player Dana Newman about starting the band with her husband, getting into music at a young age and working on a couple new albums.
Rob Duguay: What’s the story behind Someone You Can Xray? How did the band start out?
Dana Newman: In 2012, my husband Bryan, who plays guitar, and I started writing a bunch of songs together and then it snowballed. First we were like adding some percussion here and some other stuff there, we thought we were going to make a record and then the next thing you know, it’s 10 years later and we’re working on our fourth and fifth album with a full band.
RD: That’s awesome.
DN: Yeah, it kind of just all happened.
RD: It’s cool that the band started organically like that. How did you get into singing and playing harmonica? Have you been doing it since you were a kid?
DN: My family has always been big into the arts. I played piano a little bit when I was a kid, I took lessons and I was always in the school band. I have some kind of weird mental block about playing string instruments and I just never gravitated towards them so I played some woodwinds in middle school and high school. Then I sort of fell into the harmonica thing later because it’s a handy little pocket instrument and I really like the blues.
RD: From listening to your music, Someone You Can Xray has an intriguing sound that blends funk, blues and soul together. When it comes to hashing out ideas for songs, how do you usually go about integrating this multi-dimensional approach into your music?
DN: I don’t know if there’s always one method. A lot of times one of us will come up with just an idea or a little riff or a snippet, I’ll have a line or a verse or something and we sort of all throw it back and forth around the room until it takes a shape. It’s very collaborative.
RD: What are your thoughts on the upcoming show at The Knickerbocker Music Center? It’s a pretty legendary spot for jazz and blues music.
DN: We love The Knickerbocker, we’ve played there a couple of times previously for an event called ‘Women’s Voices’ which is hosted by Christine Ohlman. We’ve always gone there on a very high note and left there on a very high note. It’s such a classy, wonderful place. We love a place that has good food, good drinks and a great dance floor so it’s very exciting to be back. Plus, the venue staff is amazing and Shawn Allen is one of our favorite sound guys ever.
RD: I’ve gotten to know Shawn, he’s a really nice guy. You mentioned early how the band is working on their fourth and fifth album, so can we expect the fourth one to come out this year and the fifth one to come out next year? Are they tied to each other in a way?
DN: Those records are sort of a partner type of thing, there’s a dark side and a light side. I don’t know if we’re going to make the first one for this year because we want it to be 100% ready but we’re going to try to release them fairly close together so we can really maximize on the impact of the contrast between the two but it’s going to be one release at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.