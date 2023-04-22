PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Not every actor graduates high school and within months makes a professional debut in a lead role on a national tour.
But that’s exactly how Isabella Esler did it, landing the role of Lydia Deetz in “Beetlejuice,” the musical comedy playing April 25-30 at the Providence Performing Arts Center.
The stage show hews closely to director Tim Burton’s 1988 irreverent film of the same name, including its setting in nearby Connecticut. That’s where the Deetz family moves into a country home haunted by the previous, recently deceased owners.
Through ensuing hilarious happenings, Lydia Deetz — described as “a strange and unusual teenager” — is the only one among the living who can see the ghosts and the miscreant demon Beetlejuice, initially summoned to scare the Deetzes away.
Befriending the dead, Lydia learns, changes her life.
Becoming Lydia changed Esler’s life, too. After graduating from Archbishop Mitty High School in her hometown of San Jose, Calif., Esler expected her next stop would be college.
“During my senior year at high school, I was getting prepared for college auditions when I saw an open call online,” she said; it was for the Broadway re-opening of “Beetlejuice.” The show had opened in April 2019 but was shut down by COVID in March 2020.
“I sent a video for the Broadway re-opening, and six months later I got a call back for the tour.” She and her father traveled to New York City for the audition, and about a week later, she was cast. Happily for Esler, the show officially launched last December in San Francisco — close to where she grew up.
“Lots of family and friends came to watch,” she said.
While “Beetlejuice” is Esler’s first professional role, she has been performing since her parents introduced their musically inclined daughter to a children’s theater program.
“I remember my first show,” she said. “I was about six years old, in the ensemble. It was so fun, the first time I was on a stage in front of an audience.” She continued to do several productions a year, most regularly with Children’s Musical Theater San Jose — where Alex Brightman, 36, who played Beetlejuice on Broadway, also performed.
Additionally, “My high school has a well rounded theater program,” she said; theater, acting, music and dance classes are part of the curriculum.
Sounding cheerful and sunny during a recent telephone interview, she says playing Lydia, “a Goth girl,” has been interesting.
“I definitely had to do a deep dive into who she is and why she is the way she is,” Esler said. She relates to Lydia’s sense of humor, saying, “I find myself in her even if she’s not like me.”
While on Broadway, “Beetlejuice” received eight 2019 Tony Award nominations include Best New Musical, Best New Score, Best Scenic and Best Costume Design for a Musical, and Esler says those honors are reflected in the touring production.
“The set is really, really cool,” Esler said. “It’s elaborate, with so many details. There are lots of physical props and video projections.” Costumes — especially Lydia’s Goth ensemble — are “amazing,” she added.
Most importantly, “It’s really funny,” Esler said, “and there is a heart-warming story as well. You’re gonna love it.”
“Beetlejuice” plays April 25-30 at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St. Tickets are $67-$129 and available at the box office in the theater, online at ppacri.org or by calling (401) 421-ARTS (2787).
