SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Contemporary Theater Company has expanded its community-focused entertainment and performing arts compound in a move that shows continued commitment to South County and downtown Wakefield.
The theater, located at 327 Main St., completed a $500,000 expansion project adding a new rehearsal room, classroom, a patio lobby, audience balconies for the patio, and a patio expansion.
“The expansion was critically important for our operations — we simply lacked the space we needed to adequately produce the shows and classes the community wanted,” said Chris Simpson, who founded the theater during his college years and remains a power behind the many forces dovetailing to making this major project happen.
This small and growing community playhouse is transforming itself into a cultural beehive in downtown Wakefield. Performers fly into the hive weekly and make honey-sweet performances at the CTC that continue to draw hundreds of people each week.
Without CTC, some performers might still be struggling to find their “home” for acting and the camaraderie of others. Most work second jobs to support their acting careers, which seldom pay any wage.
In 2012 the theater announced that it moved into the then-location of Hera Gallery. It opened with a nearly 100-seat renovated theater, a new lobby and an entryway in addition to new workspace and restrooms.
That announcement came after seven years of existence for the nomadic CTC, which had performed in more than a dozen venues in South Kingstown and Narragansett.
At the time, CTC founder Simpson said, “This new theater places us at the heart of our vibrant downtown district while providing us space to grow. The fact that Wakefield is a great walking community, it’s something that we’ve been looking at for a while. When the opportunity came, it seemed like a no-brainer.”
Today he and Joe Viele, executive director of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, see that as an investment well worth taking.
“Every increase to those business enterprises on Main Street,” Viele said last year, “and brings new life. Businesses that have seen the transformation and success of bringing life to that main street are building on it, like the Contemporary Theater.”
In an interview this week, Simpson discussed the needs and value of this new project.
How does this building take the contemporary theater forward and its development as a community theater?
Before this project, we only had one additional room beyond the 100-seat theater that everyone is familiar with. We could hold classes or rehearsals there, but if there was a show in process in the theater or on the patio, other programs had to stop to allow the rehearsal room to instead function as a dressing room and “green room.”
We had to fit all classes into off nights, and squeeze upcoming rehearsal processes around both shows and classes.
We spend more time working on a show than we do performing it and there was nowhere for all that to happen. Now, we can grow the quality of our shows, offer more classes and more flexible times, and offer our actors and designers more space and flexibility in rehearsing their shows. It supports the unseen side of what we do.
Can you describe briefly what this building has now that The Contemporary Theater did not have in the past?
Most of all, we have the new Jean Maxon Carpenter rehearsal room to address our overcrowded rehearsal and classroom space. We also have the new balconies, which create space for 49 of the best possible seats on our patio stage, which enhances our Shakespeare on the Saugatucket, Ocean State Improv Festival and Black and Funny Improv Festival and our Afterglow Concerts.
They’ve already proved tremendously popular for the June and July events, and they open up a whole world of new viewing and production possibilities. This space also allows us to serve our outdoor events with a beautiful new bar, fully equipped with local beers and wines, and a wide variety of mixed drinks and non-alcoholic options.
Why was it important to undertake this project in terms of the grand plan that you and others have put together for your theater?
This expansion is part of a larger vision for how we can further transform our property and our community.
We felt it was necessary to take action during the pandemic to get started on the first phase of that vision. We had an urgent need for more rehearsal and classroom space, and we really wanted to enhance the patio space because our outdoor shows were our lifeline during the pandemic and are a huge part of our plans going forward.
We also needed to show our community and our supporters that we were still looking toward the future, planning and building for a better future even in the darkest times. It gave us something to look forward to and gave our community a visible sign that the future could still look bright.
What is the total estimated cost for this building including any land purchase you may have had to do and all the building costs associated with it?
The project was ultimately a $540,000 project. State support provided the initial $75,000, and the Champlin Foundation was the largest contributor at $119,000. The rest was funded with private support from local individuals and small foundations, in our usual grassroots style.
How was this building constructed, in other words, sweat equity from you and others in constructing that building as well as paid labor? Did other members of the ensemble help?
There are several capable builders and contractors in our theater community, and we had always intended to use volunteer labor for several aspects of the project.
We did not expect, however, that lumber would triple in price in the first six months after groundbreaking, nor that a contractor shortage would cause our general contractor to have to pull out of the project to focus on his core business — building houses.
As a result of material costs and a sudden vacancy, we decided to roll up our sleeves and manage the project ourselves.
Thankfully, the community of skilled contractors, ambitious retirees, and quick-study ensemble members were able to come together to work with the many qualified tradespeople to get the building complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.