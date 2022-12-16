SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Wakefield’s Hera Gallery is inviting the public to the closing reception of Erosion, the first experimental multi-media exhibition in their new BackSpace gallery, on Saturday from 6-8 p.m.
Unlike a traditional exhibition, Erosion has been following a “reserve show” pattern, meaning the exhibition has been accepting art since it opened on October 15. The closing reception will feature the gallery in its final form, artist and Hera Gallery board member Damon Campagna said. Work has been accepted on a continual basis and the exhibition will continue to grow up until the closing reception.
Erosion highlights the artistic emotional reactions to the changing landscape of Americans’ personal and civil rights following the outcome of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization earlier this year, Campagna said.
“Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization concerns reproductive rights obviously, but many artists have placed the outcome of the case in the context of the slow erosion of Americans’ personal and civil rights, including voting access, race and gender equality, religious freedom, sexual orientation and the separation of church and state,” Campagna said. “There are issues of local rights Rhode Islanders have always taken for granted but slowly been taken away, the continuing loss of Rhode Island’s public shoreline access, for instance. So, Erosion is a chance for artists to express their feelings about all these frustrations, fear and anxieties.”
The exhibit is the first in Hera Gallery’s Backspace gallery, a small new gallery space beyond the main gallery, Campagna said. The space will be dedicated to experimental work that goes beyond the limitations of a standard gallery.
“We plan to use it as a space to experiment with the standard gallery exhibition format and mount shows that would technically be challenging in the main space (that incorporate sound, projection or installation) and may be of a very short duration or an extended one,” Campagna said.
With Erosion, the Backspace gallery allowed gallery organizers to add a culturally needed exhibition without disrupting the current exhibition calendar, Campagna said.
“As Rhode Island’s oldest feminist arts organization, we felt we needed to address the Dobbs decision, but this year’s exhibition schedule was already set,” Campagna said. “The ‘back space’ has been utilized in various capacities for a while now, but [Erosion] became the vehicle to get the Backspace Gallery off the ground.”
Campagna said they have never presented a show in the similar reverse format as Erosion, nor have they seen anyone else do it. This unique format allows the artists to build upon each other’s ideas and show the true ever-changing and evolving thoughts of a community. All of the work is going to be hung with pushpins on the walls to further cultivate the community bulletin board essence.
“Think about how a community bulletin board works, say, at a supermarket or coffee shop. The board starts out empty, but little by little, the voices of the community fill it up with all sorts of information, to the point where it may appear to be one giant jumbled mess of thumbtacks and paper,” Campagna said. “But take a look at that bulletin board closely and it would reveal so much about that very particular community, like whether they miss their lost pets, or have children that need sitting, or are lonely and want to start a book club, and so on. Erosion is similar to the bulletin board but is full of the art community’s concerns.”
Anyone can submit work for Erosion. With no entry free and the ability to contribute as many pieces as they like, Campagna said the exhibit is in the hands of the artists. They will be prompted with the following questions: “Will our democracy be as empty as this room?” and “How do you feel?”
“The show is designed to give the artist the greatest amount of latitude in expressing themselves,” Campagna said. “There is no submission fee, and no judgment.”
The two key guidelines are that the artwork must not be framed and the pieces should follow the size limitation of 8.5” by 14”, to symbolize the importance of a legal document. Beyond this, the artists are only limited by their imagination.
“Initially we were looking for work to be legal size, reflecting that the erosion of personal rights is largely dictated by the courts, but other size work is accepted also,” Campagna said. “Anything goes, paper, canvas, textiles, plastic, any substrate, any media. Content is up to the artist as well; photo, painting, an essay, poetry, whatever is needed to express one’s idea.”
While much of the work currently represents the Dobbs decision and women’s reproductive rights, there is a wide variety of artistic expression, Campagna said.
“Some [of the work is] blunt and to the point, other work is more abstract and open,” Campagna said. “However, we’ve gotten other pieces that discuss lean toward motherhood, as well as social issues such as voting rights.”
As the exhibition is developing and expanding, Campagna said feedback has been supportive throughout the whole time Erosion has been open.
“It is a certainty that people will visit the gallery at different points where the show isn’t developed, or in between stages of installation, or perhaps the work is arranged haphazardly,” Campagna said. “But instead of being disappointed, I hope that visitors will think about the prompts in the space: ‘Will our democracy be as empty as this room?’ and a simple question, on an adjacent wall: ‘How do you feel?’”
If a visitor feels inspired by the current work or feels moved by the prompt, there is still space for new work to be added to Erosion until its closing on the 17th, Campagna said.
“It doesn’t have to be just visual; an essay, a poem or a story is great. We want to hear your voice,” Campagna said. “If you have a piece, please bring it by the gallery or mail it to us. It’s not too late to submit.”
Artists can mail their unframed work to Hera Gallery, 10 High Street, Wakefield, RI 02879 or drop off work in person at the gallery during operating hours. If an artist delivers their work in person, they can personally post it anywhere in the space they would like, Campagna said.
Campagna is looking forward to seeing the final display of the exhibition as there is a delightful element of surprise and anticipation that all viewing Erosion can appreciate.
“This isn’t a traditional show where we already have the work and know in advance what an exhibition will look like; we really don’t know what’s going to come in and how the presentation will spread…” Campagna said. “I think some artists will submit work that’s very quick and visceral, and others will present work that’s more thoughtful and measured. Not knowing what will happen is exciting – and a little scary.”
For more information or questions about Erosion, contact info@heragallery.org or visit www.heragallery.org.
