SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The small last line, “That quartet could sell a million,” written in a 1956 newspaper entertainment had a truer ring than could ever be imagined.
A rare recording session on Dec. 4 that year brought together Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley, an unexpected jam session that a local newspaper reporter off-handedly estimated could sell a million records.
Now decades later, “Million Dollar Quartet,” an album and musical which kicks off Theatre By The Sea‘s 2022 season this weekend, has done far more than that. It has traveled the U.S. and Europe play circuit for years, selling millions of dollars’ worth of tickets.
This opening act and the resurrection of a full-scale season delayed for two years is hoped by theater owner Bill Hanney to bring his enterprise a million-dollar — and perhaps multi-million-dollar — season. The Covid pandemic curtailed all his planned Broadway shows for two years.
“I chose this one for first because this show is known to build. It builds audiences and people say, ‘Hey, did you see that?’ And people will want to go see it. That’s why it’s on first,” he said, tapping into the idea of momentum he hopes will build and attract attendance rom single-ticket sales and season pass holders.
This music-filled show is set at Sun Record Studios in Memphis, Tennessee. It centers on the unexpected drop-bys of Cash and Presley, who joined Lewis and Perkins already at the recording studio. Together the foursome produce music from gospel, country, blues and other rockabilly songs they grew up singing and recording.
The session audio was taped, but lost for decades in the archives of Sun Records. In the 1980s, it was discovered in the light of history showing these four men had gone into the annals of musical fame.
By 2010, “Million Dollar Quartet” the musical spotlighted this unique gathering. That catchy title was taken from a newspaper’s photo caption saying “Million Dollar Quartet” as they huddled around a piano.
Sam Phillips, owner of Sun Record, called a local photographer and reporter to come document the scene.
“If Sam Phillips had been on his toes,” the reporter later wrote, “he’d have turned the recorder on when that very unrehearsed but talented bunch got to cutting up on ‘Blueberry Hill’ and a lot of other songs. That quartet could sell a million,” wrote Robert Johnson in the The Press-Scimitar.
Little did this writer know that Phillips had done just that.
With this musical in hand, Theatre By the Sea kicks off the 2022 season that promises other musical productions, concerts, and children’s shows. Hanney, owner of the venue, personally selects these major musicals for his 89-year-old barn theater shows.
He likes foot-tapping, rollicking musicals that keep beat with toes as much as with happy hearts of listening patrons who boost his box office numbers, he said in a recent interview.
This show is a good example of the “sound that attracts” if the rehearsals are any indication. At a studio on Woodruff Avenue in Wakefield a few weeks ago, the main actors in this play put on a full-throated song list from this show.
Sky Seals, in wailing lyrics to “Folsom Prison Blues” and channeling character Johnny Cash, brought a powerful and gravelly baritone voice.
I hear the train a comin’, it’s rolling ‘round the bend
And I ain’t seen the sunshine since I don’t know when
I’m stuck in Folsom prison, and time keeps draggin’ on
But that train keeps a rollin’ on down to San Antone
In his realistic soulful Presley-like voice, Alessandro Viviano, playing Elvis Presley, sang “Blue Suade Shoes.” He even summoned the three-octave vocal range in which Presley narrowly produced at once a tenor, baritone, and bass sound.
Seals, in an interview a few days before the show opened, said he’s done 18 productions of Johnny Cash in this musical during the last six years. He plays a Cash who at that time of 1956 was 26 years old.
“I like it and the number of performances I’ve done have given me opportunity to really get involved with this character by doing it so many times,” he said about the fine-tuning of talent an audience can expect to see.
The show’s musical director is Kroy Presley, who will also be portraying the role of Brother Jay for the 20th time.
“The object here is the recreate the groove of the songs and move away from modern rock and roll, which had yet to be developed at that time,” said Presley, who quickly notes he could be a very distant relative of Elvis by the same name and in the same play.
He gave a glimpse of the technical side of pulling it all together. The coordination to produce this music in its original style comes down to beats per minute — and being previse.
“Even five BPMs short will make these performers — who play among different instruments guitar, piano, upright bass — a sense of missing the mark,” he said.
“It doesn’t feel right and you fall short, to really recreate this stuff,” Presley added.
He’s right. Even for the original singers in 1956, who started off just fooling around, singing snatches of various remembered songs in between excited conversation as they gathered around the piano.
‘They sang just about every type of song they knew — blues, bluegrass, spirituals, pop, and r&b - with Elvis taking the lead, accompanied at first by Carl and his brothers, with Smokey Joe Baugh, the gravel-voiced half of ‘Split Personality’, on piano,” according to Elvis Australia, an online Presley fan club site retelling the story of that day.
No one knew at the time a reporter’s out-of-nowhere estimate in total — “That quartet could sell a million” — would be a gross understatement some 66 years later of total ticket sales that go far beyond that number.
The Multi-Million Quartet. Maybe a Billion Dollar Quartet by today’s standards? Perhaps true, but from those bygone days that simple title The Million Dollar Quartet retains its catchy draw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.