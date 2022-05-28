School and law enforcement officials said this week they were stepping-up their presence at area schools after an elementary school shooting in Texas left at least 19 children and two teachers dead Tuesday. “When high profile shootings like this occur in the country, we have an enhanced presence at all schools for drop off and pick up to let students and parents know we’re there,” said Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan. The same was echoed by both North Kingstown Police Chief Patrick Flanagan and South Kingstown Town Manager James Manni, recently retired colonel of the R.I. State Police. With gun violence dominating the news cycle lately, do you worry about the safety of your children in Southern RI schools? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

