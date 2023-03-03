NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The skids are greased for the start of North Kingstown High School’s annual student theater production, which this year will be the acclaimed musical “Grease.”
The setting in the 1950s is about rebellious and experimenting teens tapping into idealism in adolescence as well as that time in post-war American culture comes to life through the contributions of students of all ages learning about the many working parts of a production.
“We were hoping to do something that would be fun with a lot of roles this year because we have a large senior class. We were looking for a show that didn’t depend on one or two characters but was more of an ensemble show,” said Norma Caiazza, choir and orchestra director who oversees the annual production.
“When Olivia Newton-John passed away, we thought it might be fun to do this year. We are not a fan of the message, but the music and characters suit our students well this year. They are learning a lot about the 1950s and all the differences they are dealing with now,” she added.
It’s 1959, and Rydell High School’s senior class is in rare form. The too-cool-for-school “Burger Palace Boys” are stealing hub-caps and acting tough and their gum-snapping, chain-smoking “Pink Ladies” are looking hot in bobby sox and pedal pushers, as Stageagent explained the popular musical also released in 1978 as a feature-length film.
The 1950s high school dream is about to explode in this rollicking musical that is both an homage to the idealism of the fifties and a satire of high schoolers’ age-old desire to be rebellious and provocative.
At the heart of the story is the romance between hot-rodding gangster Danny Zuko and the sweet new girl in town, Sandy Dumbrowski. They had a secret romance in the summer, but now back in the context of school, peer pressure and cliques make their love a bit more complicated.
There’s the cool dude image Danny has to maintain while still drawing in the demure Sandy his girl. The ensemble’s songs and dance embroiders the feelings about the romance, evoking emotion and even memories for the older audience members who have lived through that time in their lives.
Songs summon the sounds of music from Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley — icons of that generation. It still draws teens with the connections so much a part of young lives.
Caroline Ranucci, a senior, plays Patty Simcox and accented that point.
“I am performing in Grease because I love the community that participating in the musical has provided me with and because of the amazing work that happens in the NKHS theater program,” she said.
“Grease excites me because of its energy and the opportunity to really let the excitement fly! “ she added.
Mackenzie North, a senior, said, “Many things have changed since the time period of Grease, and I think it’s important to honor that era. Mrs. Caiazza tells us that as performers we are there to transport the audience back to 1959.”
“Performing a show from a different era means we have to study the mannerisms true to the times, so not only is this a performance, but sort of a history lesson! There’s something so exciting about seeing all of the moving parts of theater come together,” North explained.
Senior Drew Kardos plays Danny Zuko in this production that takes students some 65 years back in time. Yet, all learning comes from contradiction and that is certainly appearing for many students like Kardos.
“Doing Grease in 2023 came with a multitude of new unfamiliar challenges, like tackling normality of the 50s that can be controversial and sometimes offensive in today’s world and trying to implement (it) into our performance,” he said.
“The excitement of theater lives in these challenges, for it gives actors like me an opportunity to dip into history and revive characteristics of specific time periods. I am very excited for the final product of this great show, and to perform alongside all of my favorite people,” he said.
Daniel Macari is a senior and is involved with his sixth show.
“I have had the opportunity to be a part of these productions since I was in seventh grade due to “Beauty and the Beast” needing extra singers, “ he said, noting his older brother, Matthew, and friend Cooper Cardone convinced to let him become involved with other shows.
“Multitasking between singing, dancing, learning lines, and helping out our tech crew with some minor jobs are all bits that go into creating a fantastic show for our audiences’ pleasure. There is a certain calling that attracts me back to it every year,” he said.
Beyond just providing fun, theater production for students — like those in North Kingstown who traditionally each year do a play and musical — taps into a variety of learning experiences beyond historical comparisons.
American Alliance of Theatre and Education points to numerous studies that have demonstrated a correlation between drama involvement and academic achievement.
In addition to having higher standardized test scores than their peers who do not experience the arts, students who participate in drama often experience improved reading comprehension, maintain better attendance records, and stay generally more engaged in school than their non-arts counterparts.
Schools with arts-integrated programs, even in low-income areas, report high academic achievement.
The musical will be performed at the high school. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Tickets are available at Dave’s Marketplace in North Kingstown and at McQuades in Jamestown.
Performances will be presented on March 3-5 and 10-12, including Friday and Saturday evening shows at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. All performances will be in the North Kingstown High School auditorium.
The cast includes student actors Indarra DiGioia, Caroline Ranucci, Ian Cabral, Mackenzie North, Isabella Rocheleau, Kasha Bissell, Amanda Birkitt, Samantha LaGrasse, Sophia Jones, Maddox Hopkins, Will Hennings, Daniel Macari, Nicholas Floody, Alexa Danis, Emma Donnelly, Drew Kardos, Joe Walsh, Jack Pezza, Aidan Boyd. Ronak Mohanty, Olivia Rohrbach, Charlie Burke, Bowdyn Mooney and Katie Bootle.
Rounding out the ensemble are students Grace Artery, Sophie Artery, Paige Barlow, Grace Barr, Charlie Bissell, MacKenzie Bohan, Katie Bootle, Cece Broccoli, Victoria Cormier, Cameryn Connors, Bri Cronin, Madison Donnelly, Emily Forman, Cassidy Haskell, Samantha Hodgson, Anna Kaiser, Dean Kardos, Abby Kilday, Bowdyn Mooney, Julian Pignolet, Abby Murray, Emma Riggs, Ryan Scarber, Veronica Stowe, Maille Sullivan, Keilee Takata and Olivia Wood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.