Online story times using Zoom and Facebook, free access to e-books, audiobooks and streaming videos and a cart of books free for the taking are a few of the ways that local libraries closed during the COVID-19 pandemic continue to serve patrons.
At the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library in Narragansett, visitors can help themselves to free donated or surplus books available on a cart outside of the closed facility.
“People are usually looking for light reading, popular authors, paperbacks, stuff like that,” Director Patti Arkwright said. “We have to refill it quite often because there are a lot of gems there.”
The library also puts out DVDs of movies that are duplicates of ones already in its catalog.
“Those of course go quickly,” she said.
Resident Sue Amoruso, a big supporter of the local library, said Narragansett is fortunate to have such an active library. Amoruso said she’s borrowed several e-books during the stay at home period.
“They’re being very proactive with things like the book cart,” she said.
The library is also using Facebook Live to broadcast story times at 10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Arkwright also set up a virtual card crafting class by leaving supplies outside for interested patrons to pick up. The class then takes place on Facebook as well.
The Maury Loontjens Library is also sending out an electronic newsletter to keep patrons up to date on new services, such as free access for Rhode Islanders to several statewide databases and content providers such as Flipster, a source for current and back issues of magazines.
“Whatever we can do to get the information out, because that’s what libraries do best,” she said.
Cardholders also have free access to genealogy site Ancestry.com and several free streaming sites, as well as education and job search resources.
The library even boosted its wi-fi signal so that people can in the library parking lot and a nearby lot can access it.
Even though the library is closed to the public, staff are there to answer phone and email requests for books, DVDs, tax forms and information. The phone number is (401) 789-9507.
“Over the past two weeks we’ve been quite busy,” Arkwright said, noting that between March 15 when the library closed and April 15 the library circulated more than 1,000 items.
Staff is able to pull items like a book from the shelves, swab it with sanitary wipes and seal it in a plastic bag. The bag is left outside the library door during a window of time for patrons to pick it up.
Libraries statewide are part of a consortium that has agreed to waive late fees and move back due dates for borrowed items while closed.
Libraries in North Kingstown and South Kingstown are following a similar route as Narragansett in providing digital access, but not physical media.
“We’re trying to do as many things as we can virtually,” North Kingstown Free Library Director Cyndi Desrochers said. “Our consortium is trying to make available as many things as possible that might not usually be available outside the library.”
Patrons with a library card are now able to access Ancestry.com, for example, from home.
North Kingstown also offers e-books, e-audiobooks and video streaming through Overdrive. Services called Hoopla and Kanopy provide video streaming of movies as well, and music is available through Freegal.
Feeling crafty? Creativebug “has classes that will instruct and inspire you through this period of our lives. Keep your hands active and your mind engaged.”
North Kingstown and the staff of other Rhode Island libraries meet weekly on Zoom to exchange information and ideas, Desrochers said.
“The nice thing is, we’re not in this alone and we’ve been getting a lot of guidance,” she said. Staff has also engaged patrons via Instagram and Facebook.
“Our children’s librarian is doing virtual story times, things like that that we never thought we’d be doing,” she said, noting that a virtual story time might become a regular offering even after the stay at home order is lifted and libraries reopen.
Staff at the libraries in North and South Kingstown and Narragansett have also taken the time to make changes inside their buildings, such as catalog maintenance.
Librarians are also curating lists of available e-books to borrow, including older titles. The lists are published on the library website.
“If all we do is put out the most popular and new e-books, then they’re all going to have huge wait lists,” Desrochers said. “Only one person can check out one title at a time, like a physical book, which I think is kind of silly, but that’s the way it is.”
Staff is available by phone at (401) 294-3306 from 9-4 Monday through Friday. Unlike Narragansett, North Kingstown isn’t doing curbside pick-up at this time.
“Once we start thinking about re-opening, our first step would probably be curbside pick-up,” Desrochers said.
The library also has a trove of historical photos, objects and documents of local interest online in its South County Room Collection Catalog.
South Kingstown Public Library has generated several programs for those at home, including an all-ages online poetry contest and a youth and teens digital art show. The library asked young artists to submit pictures of their artwork to be featured in an upcoming Spring Into Art Virtual Show on Facebook. Youth Services librarians missing their young patrons invited them to write a letter or draw a picture for the librarians.
The library also offers cardholders and patrons access to the Overdrive and Hoopla applications to check out e-books and streaming media. Librarians also will help patrons find content they’re interested in by gathering their preferences and curating a list of five suggested titles. Patrons can use this service by emailing skiref@skpl.org. Book club members are also meeting on Zoom. Anyone interested in joining can call the library at (401) 789-1555. As in Narragansett and North Kingstown, librarians are typically available by phone during daytime hours.
“So far the response has been great,” Laurel Clark, South Kingstown Public Library director, said. “Our patrons have been really patient and we just want them to know we’ll be here to help however we can.”
South Kingstown also has an “Ask a Librarian” question period every Saturday on Facebook. Narragansett also has a new similar service, open to questions from 10-2 Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.