Music festival season has been underway across the country for over a month now and South County residents will get their chance to enjoy the festivities on Memorial Day Weekend as the Wakefield Music Festival returns to the heart of Main Street with two stages of live music planned. Contemporary Theater Company and Phil’s Restaurant will each host a stage full of music from 2-10 p.m. on May 27 with a potential rain date of May 28.
The Contemporary Theater stage will feature Keith Munslow & Friends with family-friendly tunes, Orange Whip, James and the Giants, Guess Method and Talking Dreads while those who venture to the Phils stage will have a chance to hear the Kaitlyn Tarro Band and Gary Hopp in addition to playing beer tent games, seeing Project 401 Dancers perform, witness an air guitar competition and can close the night out with a Kids’ Dance Party featuring a live DJ.
I had a talk with Guess Method guitarist Miles Duhamel, bassist Matt Fuller and drummer Chris Grady this week about a track the band recently released, the group’s personal connection to the festival and some new music that’ll be unveiled later in the year.
Rob Duguay: Back in February, you guys released a new single called “Hogtied”, so where was the track recorded and what was the whole experience like when it came to the songwriting and recording process?
Miles Duhamel: We actually recorded that one at home, which is this old house in Narragansett. We worked pretty hard on going into separate rooms, setting up pillows around our amps, setting up the microphones and stuff like that.
Matt Fuller: We recorded only a few takes, it was all done fairly quickly. We originally had a video for it too that’s yet to be released so we had to do it that way as a group simultaneously, which was cool.
RD: Very cool. Along with Kyle, you guys have also recently integrated his Smug Honey bandmate Luca Simeone into the Guess Method lineup. How has it been expanding the band to have them both involved? Has it changed anything in terms of collaboration or overall sound?
Chris Grady: Luca and Kyle are both extremely talented musicians and just great all-around people. Their playing, with Luca being on keys with Kyle also sometimes being on the same instrument, also has both of them taking on separate horn lines when the songs call for it. They add quite a bit, I feel like they add a whole other layer to the music and a lot of their very tasteful textures add quite a bit as well. We’re very happy to have them, for sure.
MD: I love having a horn section that we don’t necessarily have to utilize with every single song. I love having that option while also being able to do other various things when we don’t want horns on a specific track.
RD: I see how that versatility can have some benefits. You guys recently got some new merch with fluorescent hoodies, so who had the idea for the design and the color scheme? There seems to be a lot going on with the font and aesthetic.
MD: Well, Matt designed the logo and he really knocked it out of the park.
MF: It’s inspired by a Brooklyn bagel shop, actually. It ended up taking kind of a different route, but that was the initial inspiration, but the hoodies were all Miles.
CG: He discovered this new kind of printing called “puff print” and rolled with it.
MD: Before we get too excited about it, I did put them all through the wash so I’m not really that excited about it anymore.
MF: That’s why we test things.
MD: Yes, but I’m looking into local embroidery options and perhaps ordering the same colors in bulk while getting the embroidered.
CG: That’s a cool idea, embroidery would be cool.
RD: It definitely would be. What are your thoughts going into the Wakefield Music Festival? It looks like there will be a pretty eclectic lineup of music taking place.
CG: I’m looking forward to it. James and The Giants are playing right before us and James actually booked our first series of shows when we were starting out. Honestly, he’s one of the reasons we became a band and he’s an integral part of us forming so I’m excited to share a stage with him.
Kyle Takata: Having grown up in the Wakefield music scene, I’m very excited to play this festival for the first time. There’s nothing better than starting off the summer with some great friends and some great music.
MD: It’s honestly just starting to hit me. We’ve played a few local festivals, but I grew up off of High Street and I would ride my bike to the block parties as a kid. I started going when I was 10 years old all the way to when I was probably 15 or 16, so it’s kind of mind-blowing to be playing this festival that I would have gone to when I was a kid.
MF: Not to mention how far the community has come. They’ve made a lot of progress in that area and it’s amazing to see. I also grew up going to the WaterFires and I have core memories of being there with my whole family. Just seeing how everything has been built up in the best way and how much the community has grown, it’s really cool to be a part of and witness.
RD: It sounds like that area has definitely come a long way. After the festival, what are Guess Method’s plans going into the summer?
MD: We’re definitely planning on prioritizing getting a new record done.
MF: We have seven tracks that we are hoping to release this summer and we’re currently in the post-production stage. On top of that, I would like to get back into the studio once we release them as soon as possible. We have some new material that we’re working on and we’d like to get them recorded as well.
CG: We’ve also been very busy playing live shows and folks can find our tour flyer on Instagram, on Facebook and our new website guessmethod.com.
To purchase tickets to the Wakefield Music Festival, and for more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
