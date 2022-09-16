Since starting out in Portland, Oregon’s music scene during the late ‘90s, M. Ward has been one of the top singer-songwriters over the past 25 years. He has an interesting approach to his music that blends in hints of jazz, country and folk into a style that’s his own. Ward also has a long documented history of collaborating and casual fans might know him as one half of the indie pop duo She & Him with actress Zooey Deschanel. On Sunday evening at the United Theatre on 5 Canal Street in Westerly, he’ll be taking the stage for what should be a stellar experience starting at 8 p.m. Westerly Sound, the concert series curated by local musician Sean W. Spellman, will be presenting the show.
We had a talk ahead of the gig about slowly adapting more to digital recording, being part of a song for a Peanuts special, what he enjoys the most about collaborating and a new album that’s on the way.
Rob Duguay: You record only using analog equipment while using the same recorder you’ve had since your teens. What is it about analog equipment that makes you gravitate to it in a world that’s becoming more and more digital on a daily basis?
M. Ward: Half of my recording life has been utilizing analog while using a machine that I grew up using and I’m still using that gear. Every year I learn more about what’s available digitally and I’m slowly beginning to use that process as much as analog so it’s a hybrid now.
RD: Was there a learning curve for you at first when it came to learning digital recording equipment? Did it take a little while to get the hang of it?
MW: I only know the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all of the options for digital recording. For most of my records, I will delegate to the engineer and to friends of mine who own studios and have much more depth than me at navigating the digital waters. ‘
RD: That makes sense. As She & Him, you and Zooey Deschanel recently recorded a song called “Back To School” for a new Peanuts special on Apple TV+ called “Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School”. Who approached you about doing the song and what was it like writing and recording the song for the special?
MW: We’ve been big fans of Vince Guaraldi’s music in addition to Peanuts obviously, but when I first heard that they were interested in having She & Him record music for a new Peanuts special I immediately thought of Vince Guaraldi’s Christmas music that in my opinion is genius and the epitome of less is more. So much Christmas music is overcooked and overproduced, so the chance to be part of that Peanuts story is a great honor and I’m really happy with how it turned out.
RD: It must have been a really cool opportunity, would you say that it was a nostalgic experience for you because you’re a fan of Vince Guaraldi’s music and Peanuts? Did it kind of take you back a little bit to that time as a kid when you were reading the comics and watching the specials?
MW: Yeah, absolutely. As a kid I watched all of those Peanuts specials no matter which holiday it was. I’m so glad that it’s still going strong.
RD: Same here. Along with Zooey, you’ve done a bunch of collaborations in your career including Monsters Of Folk with Jim James from My Morning Jacket and Conor Oberst & Mike Mogis from Bright Eyes along with Lucinda Williams, Peter Buck from R.E.M. and Neko Case among others. What do you enjoy the most about collaborating and working with other musicians & artists? Do you like being challenged by another musician in a way to create something with them or do you like the fluidity of the experience?
MW: I love the challenge and I love learning from musicians that come from different worlds, but mostly it’s the same way as someone looking forward to spending time with their friends. If you can spend time in the studio with friends it’s just a great exchange of communication and to be able to have a project that you work on together is much more satisfying than isolating yourself on a little island and creating something on your own. It’s good to be challenged, it’s good to be pushed and it’s good to mix your own voice with other people’s voices. It’s good for your sanity, especially during the pandemic when we were all stuck at home in our studios and our basements, so I’m looking forward even more to collaborating and just working with other people.
RD: I can totally see why, especially after the past couple of years. After this current run of shows, which includes a stop at the United Theatre and you heading over to Europe in October, what are your plans for the rest of the year?
MW: I’m wrapping up a new record which should be out next year. I’m very excited about it, I can’t say much about it because it’s in a very basic stage but that’s how I’ll be finishing the rest of 2022.
