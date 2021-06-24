The victorious voyage of this vagabond bottle, which drifted in waves for thousands of miles — in total, nearly 3,000 — after being launched in Narragansett two and a half years ago still fascinates Katie Smith.
She wondered only from time to time what would happen if she launched a message in a bottle, and her Thanksgiving dinner guests in 2018 thought even less about it. However, that day they had the idea to put messages in eight small water bottles. They just wanted to see what would happen.
“It was the first time the family had been to my house in Narragansett for Thanksgiving,” she said, adding that some nautical adventure fit with good entertainment. Two weeks later, two of the bottles showed up on the Narragansett Town Beach.
Then, silence — for 940 days, or put differently, until June 8, 2021, at 10:22 a.m., when the silence broke with a Facebook post.
Facebook Connection
Molly Santos, living on a mid-Atlantic archipelago thousands of miles away, wrote: “Hey guys!!! So my son was diving here in the Azores and he found a bottle floating he grabbed it and there was a note in it!!!
“We tried emailing the person no response so if you know someone who lives in Vermont ask them to share this so we can find this kid it’s so cool how far it came!!!”
Smith said she couldn’t believe that soneone had found one of the bottles.
“They (her family) had all gone home and me and my two daughters just dropped the bottles off the next day,” Smith said. “We actually saw them float off.”
Her nephew, Sean Smith, 13 at the time, wrote the note that was found.
“It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont.” It was a simple note in orange marker on an index card. But 3,000 miles across the watery ocean, no smudges or smearing or diluting ruined this inscription in its floating plastic time capsule.
For both boys, it captured the allure that follows MIBs, as these messages in bottles are called by bottle hunters like Clint Buffington, author of the blog, “Message in a Bottle Hunter.”
Mystery, drama and adventure —imagined at first — and real when contact is made, draws people of all ages, he said.
“It captures our anxiety about loneliness, our longing for love and connection, our fear of being lost or forgotten, and so much more,” Buffington said.
And that adventurism is part of the reason Molly Santos reached out. She is the mother of Christian Santos, 17, who found the bottle while spear-fishing off the island of São Jorge, near a village known as faja João Dias.
For Santos the mother — a former Massachusetts resident — getting a connection from a place so close to a faraway state she once called home made reaching out irresistible.
Although an email address was on the inside note, no response came. This MIB, unlike the first ones centuries ago, needed modern technology to make the connection.
Sean saw in his social media news feed, Katie Smith recalled, a story about the bottle being found and a hunt for the senders.
Smith recalled him saying, “No way! That’s us,” and he contacted a television station that had aired the story.
Could there be more people finding the remaining five bottles? Smith says it’s possible, but she and her family could be left wondering.
Other Bottles and Messages
But that doesn’t mean any floating bottles are lost to eternity. Plenty of examples give some hope.
On June 12, 1886, the German research vessel Paula, according to verified records in Germany, threw overboard a “drift” gin-like-looking bottle with a message inside to call the German consulate when found. It was to measure water currents as part of a German experiment.
In March 2018 that bottle was found — 132 years later — by people simply walking among sand dunes in Western Australia. It is considered to be one of the oldest bottles with a note inside found.
In another instance, according to National Geographic, ensconced in a plain glass bottle was a scrap of paper that drifted in the North Sea for 98 years. But when a Scottish skipper pulled it from his nets near the Shetland Islands in April 2011, he didn’t find a lovelorn note or marooned sailor’s SOS.
It was part of a research project to find deep currents in the North Sea.
In 1999 a bottle was discovered in the River Thames and sent from World War I private Thomas Hughes, according to New York magazine. He wrote a message for his wife and tossed it into the English Channel as he left to fight in France in 1914.
He was killed in battle two days later. The bottle was then delivered to his 86-year-old daughter in New Zealand.
Since the early 1900s, an estimated 6 million bottled messages have been released at sea, 500,000 of which are attributed to oceanographers and the various countries’ governments tracking ocean currents, according to Vox online in a report on Buffington.
Buffington has found more than 83 messages in bottles all around the world.
Many of them still remain unopened: The messages are delicate, fragmented, and sometimes require months to piece together. But he’s also tracked down many senders, met several in person, and made new, unlikely friendships — all experiences he records on his blog.
Exploring the unknown — where will the bottle go? — leads to discoveries and serendipity imagined, but often dismissed as improbable, said Katie Smith and others involved in this long-time fad of MIBs.
Then, one day someone like Christian Santos, 17, finds a bottle and note from someone like Sean Smith, now 16. They can be a world apart, but closer than they ever imagined.
“It’s the wonderment of connection and the creative way of making it that really interests us all in the family,” said Katie Smith, pondering her next bottle adventure.
