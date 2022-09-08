NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Once more printmaking has an appearance in the Wickford Art Association’s annual list of events, a signal of its importance continuing across the centuries of time.
It is thought to have originated in the first century AD during the Han Dynasty in China, but has continued to capture interest over time as this WAA exhibit demonstrates through its artistry and enthusiasm for it.
“I am drawn to linocut printing because of its graphic quality and detailed technical process,” said Denise Marks who has works on display. “Although reproducible, each print is unique.”
“There are a lot of steps involved in (this form of) printmaking, from creating the image, transferring the image to linoleum, carving it and then printing the image, so I enjoy the dedication and hard work it takes to create prints,” said Marks who has been an artist for over 40 years.
It’s the fourth time WAA has offered “Push-Pull-Print,” which brings a collection of visual scenes that spark the imagination to wonder about the technique and the artists who practice it. Association officials said that 20 artists have put 41 pieces on display for sale.
“Printmaking has a wide variety of techniques under its umbrella,” said Betsy Zimmerman, judge of this exhibit and who selected the works on display until September 25 in the association’s gallery at 36 Beach St.
“It’s interesting to see the different processes that are being exhibited and how artists have used them. Not only is it possible to choose a favorite image, but also to see whether you like woodcuts, linocuts, monotypes, silkscreen, etc.,” she said.
Prints Considered
Prints considered for this exhibition were woodblock, linocut, etching, engraving, aquatint, collagraph, monotype, lithograph and screen print. They are created by transferring ink through a variety of techniques from a matrix to a sheet of paper or other material.
Common types of matrices include metal etching plates, usually copper or zinc, or polymer plates and other thicker plastic sheets for engraving or etching; stone, aluminum, or polymer for lithography; blocks of wood for woodcuts and wood engravings; and linoleum for linocuts.
Screens made of silk or synthetic fabrics are also used for the screen-printing process.
Zimmerman said, “New England has a large number of excellent print associations that exhibit regularly in addition to shows that are open to mixed media in museums and galleries. Prints are regularly exhibited in many exhibits.”
The WAA sought artists from late June through mid-July to put their works on display and for sale at the gallery.
First prize in this exhibit went to Sarah Hess for “Ranunculus,” with second prize to Felicia Touhey for “Daffodils I,” third prize to Lorraine Bromley for “Invocation”, and honorable mention to Denise Marks for “401” and Brad Vaccaro for “Death and Beauty.”
Hess said, “Printmaking is such a fun process! I love every step - from designing and hand carving my printing blocks to experimenting with all the color possibilities when inking each piece. And from a business perspective, I appreciate that the works are, by nature, relatively easy to reproduce yet still 100 percent handmade.”
Accenting that point, Touhey remarked, “I love manipulating materials and their uses and this is what the printmaking process offers me.”
For Bromley, “The spontaneity of painting on a substrate like glass or Gelli plate, then the transfer was always a surprise in textures, colors mixed and the different kinds of paper created interesting results.”
“It is freeing for me to see what happens with so many different materials,” she added.
Zimmerman remarked that in Hess’s work she appreciated the artistic and professional detail of colors and their contribution to the overall rendition.
Meanwhile, Touey’s and Bromley’s monotypes “have a freedom and spontaneity as well as control of technique that is exciting,” the judge said.
Monotype is a kind of printmaking made by drawing or painting on a smooth, non-absorbent surface. The surface, or matrix, was historically a copper etching plate, but in contemporary work it can vary from zinc or glass to acrylic glass. The image is then transferred onto a sheet of paper by pressing the two together, usually using a printing press.
Zimmerman has long been involved with printmaking and has studied the art form in various programs and with several recognized individuals in that field. She is also an artist member of the Providence Art Club and a member of the Printmakers Network of Southern New England.
For more information on the Wickford Art Association, visit their website, wickfordart.org.
