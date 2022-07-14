Princeton, New Jersey singer-songwriter Jonah Tolchin has been switching things up lately. He’s straying away from his prior folk foundation to open up his artistic boundaries and dive into a variety of styles. This is the vision he had while making his new album Lava Lamp that’s due out on Yep Roc Records tomorrow. As part of his tour in support of the album, he and his band will be coming to Pump House Music Works on 1464 Kingstown Road in Wakefield on July 22 at 6 p.m. Kenneybunk, Maine singer-songwriter Coyote Island and Providence gothic folk act Vudu Sister will be opening up the show.
Tolchin and I had a talk about his approach to making the new album, diving into his earlier influences, his thoughts on Pump House Music Works and the vibe he wants to resonate with the listener.
Rob Duguay: In the liner notes of Lava Lamp you say that you wanted to let loose and explore new musical terrain without any restrictions. How did you go about this approach while making the album?
Jonah Tolchin: I think a lot of it had to do with getting out of what I would call the “Americana ghetto”. The kind of music that I had been making was more along the lines of folk and all of the Americana stuff, which I love, but it’s kind of like its own world and it’s not a terribly big one to be bouncing around in. I was just kind of getting bored with it, even while listening to it as a fan of that style of music, so I just completely allowed myself to do whatever I wanted. That included opening up really early influences, alternative rock stuff like The Strokes, Gorillaz and things like that. I’m also inspired by new artists such as Kurt Vile and it opened up the parameters for everything.
RD: I definitely get that from listening to the singles so far. You hit on a variety of styles ranging from garage rock to funk leaning pop so were you approaching each song on the album as its own thing rather than having them blend with one another?
JT: It wasn’t intentional but it was more of just letting things fly. We had some songs that we thought worked pretty well together as a group even though it’s kind of eclectic. The thing about the eclectic nature of the record is that I’ve always been a fan of eclectic sounds on records. My first record, Clover Lane, is kind of like that to some extent and I just like having different sounds and varieties on a record so that was definitely intentional. The throughline really has to do with the live band because it’s just the three of us during the whole thing with minimal overdubs, it was just us playing live in a room and it created a kind of cohesiveness with it all.
RD: Speaking of playing live in a room, last month you released the music video for the song “Aliens” off of the album that was shot at Coolidge Studios in Providence. It pretty much has that vibe in the basement there, I know your bassist Nic Coolidge runs the studio space and he also shot the video. Were you going for something simple while making the whole thing?
JT: Yeah, exactly. We did a video there for “Aliens” and also for the song “Never Giving Up”, the idea behind it was to just record some live performance videos because they’re not really music videos. They kind of are but it’s more like what Audiotree does with recorded sessions that are more produced or whatever but that was kind of the idea. I also haven’t had that many videos online of the band playing so we figured that we would record some live performance videos and then clubs can see a little bit of what we’re doing while perhaps becoming interested.
RD: What are your thoughts on the upcoming show at Pump House Music Works in Wakefield? Is this your first time playing there?
JT: I’ve played there a few times and I really love the place. I think the last time I played there might have been a Halloween show with Julie Rhodes or something like that with my other band Dharmasoul. I’m excited, it’s a great venue. I started out in Rhode Island just bouncing around, playing open mics right out of high school and eventually gaining some traction with some gigs. It’s going to be really cool to go back to where it all started for me.
RD: Kind of like a homecoming for you.
JT: Yeah, exactly.
RD: What do you hope will connect with the listener when Lava Lamp comes out?
JT: You know, I just want it to be something that people have a good time with. Some of my past records, especially the very last one that I put out, are more introspective, you have to sit back and really connect with the emotion of the record as more of a cathartic thing. This is more of a crank it up in the car, rolling down the highway or a backyard pool party record. I want people to enjoy hanging out with friends at a BBQ, rock out and have fun while listening to it. That’s definitely more of the vibe with this album.
