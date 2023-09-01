WESTERLY, R.I. — Peace — a hopeful word with many possible definitions. In the upcoming Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly exhibition “Peace,” artists were left to their own imaginations to illustrate what peace means to them and use their medium to bring their visualization to life.
Jane Rollins, Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly (ACGOW) publicity committee chairperson, said ACGOW started “Peace” as their September exhibit theme in 2020 to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II and the gallery is looking forward to continuing the tradition for the fourth time.
“[Peace is] interpretive,” Rollins said. “World peace, inner peace, social justice, care of the planet, and etc. There will be many ways of representing peace in this exhibit.”
The “Peace” exhibition opened this week and runs through October 1. Tomorrow night, from 5-8 p.m., an opening party will highlight peace in multiple ways with a peace pole, a meditation labyrinth and a weathergram tree with complimentary weathergrams with a peace quotation for patrons to take home, along with a variety of refreshments, Rollins said.
Throughout the exhibition’s run, patrons can vote for their favorite peace-themed art. At the end of the month, the top 10 winners will receive a $100 award gifted by the Westerly-Pawcatuck International City of Peace.
The two featured artists are sculptor and oil painter R. Douglass Rice and oil painter Elizabeth Goor.
According to Rice’s biography on the ACGOW website, Rice has exhibited in numerous galleries over the last 30 years, including two shows at the National Art Club. He was a board member of the Bronx Museum of the Arts for 10 years and served as its chair from 2009 until 2013. In 2016, he moved to Stonington, Connecticut where he now paints and sculpts full time.
In “Peace,” he will present works from a series of oil paintings he calls “James Merrill House Fellows Sitting in my Leather Chair.” The James Merrill House in Stonington, Connecticut sponsors up to 10 writers in residence each year and Rice captured his conversations with the writers in his work.
In Goor’s biography on the ACGOW website, she retired from a career in real estate to begin studying painting with several teachers, particularly the New England artist Robert Kozora. Recently, she has “become obsessed” with abstract expressionism, allowing the viewer to find meaning in her work purely based on their imagination.
In addition to Rice and Gore, “Peace” will have a community gallery from the St. Enders Sacred Island Art Institute. In the 2023 Sacred Art Exhibition entitled “For His Greater Glory,” it will feature themes, images, signs and symbols that represent the Gospels “and beyond,” according to the Community Gallery Sacred Art Show poster. Enders Island is a retreat located in Mystic, Connecticut that teaches a traditional approach to the “sacred arts,” including staining glass, lettering, illumination, and others.
The retreat has classes taught by highly skilled instructors — whose work will be featured in “For His Greater Glory,” Rollins said.
“We have several mediums represented in the gallery — fiber, watercolors, oils, pencil, 3-Dimensional (wood, pottery), jewelry, mixed, just to name a few,” Rollins said.
The community gallery will be open to the public throughout the entirety of “Peace.” There will be a special viewing tour by the institute coordinator which will be held on September 10 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Rollins said she hopes viewers will take in the opportunity to experience several different interpretations of what peace means, and perhaps leave with an enlightened mindset.
“[We hope patrons will] appreciate the beauty of our gallery and the talents of our artists,” Rollins said. “We are always grateful for the opportunity to show our work and be seen by the public.”
ACGOW gallery hours are Wednesday - Saturday, 11 am - 7 pm; Sunday, 1 pm - 5 pm; The gallery is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays
For more information on ACGOW, visit westerlyarts.com.
