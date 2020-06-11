The art of livestreaming has been examined in The Independent over the past few months since the rise of COVID-19 and it has become an increasing trend. On a daily basis you can log on to either Facebook or Instagram and to see at least a few musicians performing in front of a digital camera for their followers to see. Usually there’s a link to the performer’s PayPal or Vemno account to support them during these uncertain times or they’re raising money for an organization that’s helping people get through the crisis. Will Evans from Westerly and his wife Emily have been streaming from their home via Facebook every Thursday night at 8pm under the title “Homebound”. It’s an effort to bring songs of healing during a time when we all could use a joyful distraction and some personal connection.
Each “Homebound” livestream is free to watch and enjoy but donations are accepted and appreciated. It took some adjusting for Evans at first to get used to this new creative medium but as time has gone on he has become more appreciative of getting to put people’s minds at ease.
“Certainly the livestreaming experience lacks the raw energy that exists when you’re playing with people present,” He says. “It’s hard to fully immerse yourself in the performance when you look up and your computer or phone is staring back. However, given the circumstances I’m thankful that this opportunity exists and that there is still an open line of communication between artists and fans where everyone stays healthy and safe . If this were ten years ago we couldn’t have done this, which is pretty wild. I’ve been doing some smaller shows for folks via Zoom which at least lets you see the folks you are playing for.”
“I think it’s a pretty unique opportunity for fans to learn more about the artists creative process and the stories behind songs,” Evans adds. “I can attest that playing a live stream show every week has forced me to go deep into my catalogue and revist songs I maybe never would have played again. I think post- pandemic that this will continue to be a cool way for fans to connect with the artists they love, and access a unique opportunity to further support them. Last thing I will say is that commuting to my basement is much easier.”
During each performance, Evans plays music from his solo material along with tunes from his Mystic, CT based band Barefoot Truth. On top of that, he weaves in some covers to create a complete set of songs. He’s also started up a fan group on Facebook called Kind Folk that has people sharing various content while also providing a place for Evans to further interact with his supporters. It seems like he’s utilizing social media to its fullest extent to promote his music and the messages he wants to get across. If you’re a musician trying to navigate these currently difficult waters, following Evans’ activity might give you some tips and inspiration.
Give Evans’ Facebook page a like at facebook.com/willevansmusic to check out what being “Homebound” is all about. Also, I guarantee he’ll appreciate some cash to come his way while performing so make sure to shell out some while enjoying the experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.