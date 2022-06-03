WESTERLY, R.I. — Richard Inserra and Gerry Matteo both became members of the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly in June 2021, and exactly one year later, the two are featured artists in the gallery’s June 2022 show, “Parks and Gardens.”
Although they didn’t intentionally sign up for the same show — which is each one’s first as a featured artist at the gallery — both said they’re excited for their work to be displayed prominently in a gallery’s exhibition.
“(I) joined the gallery a year ago, and I’ve really only been seriously painting for three or four years,” Inserra said. “So, you know, for me, it’s an opportunity to display a good number of paintings all at once, and have people come and look at them.”
For Inserra, the Parks and Gardens theme was a perfect fit: He specializes in painting landscapes and seascapes, and several of the 12 paintings he submitted to the show are inspired by places he has been or wants to go; namely, national or international parks in Maine, Utah, Hawaii, Oregon, Iceland and France.
Inserra happened to choose the June show mostly because he thought it would attract a good crowd — given that the weather is nicer and more people are out and about — but the theme ended up being a perfect fit for him.
“It just happened that they chose this theme, which I knew nothing about when I was told that I would be one of the two featured artists in June,” Inserra said. “As long as I was interpreting, you know, ‘parks’ to be national parks and natural settings, it fed in very nicely. So I was very pleased with that.”
While Inserra submitted paintings inspired by national parks, the show features a wide range of pieces that fall under the broad category of “Parks and Gardens.”
Around 50 ACGOW artists are displaying works made out of oil, watercolor and acrylic paints; multimedia pieces; mobiles; photographs; pottery; handcrafted jewelry; fiber arts pieces; glass pieces; sculptures and more.
The subject matter ranges from flowers in bloom to scenes from local parks and gardens to abstract and impressionist seascapes. Colorful vintage glass flowers, handcrafted wooden bowls, charcuterie boards and tables will be on display as well.
Matteo, a photographer who said she shoots “so many different kinds of things,” had a bit more of a challenge putting together a body of work that reflected the show’s theme, she said.
But she said she “tried to include plants and flowers and such” in the 13 photos she submitted to the show, many of which are digitally altered to create different textures.
Among them are photos titled “Lotus Leaf,” “Tulip,” and “Newport Pell Bridge,” and she will also display a picture of an old staircase and one of a set of letters she photographed in an abandoned building.
“You may see something in there with a texture on it, then you may see something there that’s a little blurred or different,” Matteo said. “A lot of black-and-white photographs in the body of work.”
In addition to the dozens of pieces by ACGOW members on display at “Parks and Gardens,” the show will feature floral arrangements from the Ocean Community YMCA Garden Club through its June tradition, “Art in Bloom,” as well.
For this year’s “Art in Bloom,” each participating club member will create a unique floral interpretation of a work of art, ACGOW officials said. Guests can meet the artists and take a look at the bouquets during the show’s opening reception, which is on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the gallery (14 Railroad Ave., Westerly).
“Parks and Gardens” opened at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly on Wednesday and will remain open through June 26.
