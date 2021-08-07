SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Typically, art exhibits prohibit or strongly discourage attendees from touching the artwork. However, in the Hera Gallery’s latest exhibit, “Play Cousins,” it’s not only encouraged, but it’s in fact part of the exhibit itself.
“Play Cousins” is an interactive family-friendly game and art exhibit meant to put visitors on a journey learning about self, community, language and liberation.
“‘Play Cousins’ is moving, dancing, sitting or standing still,” a quote posted to the gallery wall states. “Express your play in the manner that feels best.”
The exhibit is the brainchild of A Circle of Sound, an artist collective created for this exhibit which features Cicely Carew, Kei Soares Cobb, Rachel Hughes, Janaya Kizzie, Jazzmen Lee-Johnson and Becci Davis, who first brought the artists together in January.
“I was asked by Hera to curate an exhibition and the idea that I had was that I wanted to do something a little different from things that I’ve done in the past, so the idea was to put together a group of people that I trust and whose work inspires me and who I think are just amazing humans in general and I wanted to bring them together and co-create something with them and imagine collaboratively the possibilities for this space so I reached out to six other artists and I gave them a prompt,” Davis said. “I knew that the initial idea was focused around liberation through language and sound and so I drew a little schematic of how I thought their work was connected. I sent them a collection of resources, texts and videos and memes that I found meaningful and that I thought could serve as a seed of inspiration for the work and once they all agreed, we started meeting on Zoom once a month.”
As the person who brought the group together, Davis said a lot of focus was spent early on, learning each other and how to work with one another in a collaborative manner.
“The way the meetings went is that first we created ways of being, so we created a container for how we would interact with one another,” Davis said. “Many of these folks didn’t know one another or have never worked together, so at the same time that we’re sort of imagining or thinking about what this work would be, we’re also community building and getting to know one another, so we just started brainstorming and thinking about different things that we wanted to talk about, issues that came up for us in the reading and also different things that we just were thinking about in our own lives and things that we found inspiring at the time. We would take very detailed notes and then over the course of the month and in between meetings, we would read those notes and continue to share resources, so we started off with a lot a really big ideas and the rest of the time was spent narrowing down those ideas to what became the actual work for the show.”
Overall, collaboration is key for the exhibit, Davis said, with much of the work being a group effort.
“It’s a pretty large group for a project of the sort where we’re doing it really completely collaboratively, the majority of the works in the show are collaborative pieces, although there are a few that are individual pieces that were inspired by conversations that we had,” Davis said.
For Davis, the collaborative process with her fellow artists and friends was truly special.
“The process of creating this work was incredibly meaningful to me just in the sense that I think the work itself was really led by process and collaboration and it wasn’t a prompt where artists are siloed in and think through things on their own,” Davis said. “There’s value in that and I appreciate doing that, but it’s a completely different situation when you not only think through ideas, but also generate and execute ideas with people who you love and admire and the artists in the show are so inspiring not only to my creative process but also to the way I live my life.”
Davis has two works in the exhibit, “Blackout Manifesto Maker” and “Rivers of Consciousness” with both being based around surrealist games.
They are participatory artworks where visitors to the gallery are invited to participate in the art making process with me, so they are given a prompt and they act on that prompt,” Davis said. “The Blackout Manifesto Maker was a series of texts. Some of them were actually the first texts that were shared in the Circle of Sound, the collective that we created, as a prompt to guide our exploration and ideas about the show. I took those texts and I transformed them by redacting words to make a new meaning and they actually read as guidelines, a manifesto of sorts, so there are four different texts that are listed there and I used a series of digital collage, manual collage techniques to create those works and then I have a stack of the scanned texts there so that folks can participate in making their own. Then the other piece is called ‘Rivers of Consciousness.’ It’s based on an Exquisite Corpse-type game where I provide a very simple drawing and then the visitors to the gallery are invited to complete that’s wrong however they imagined it to be, whatever the sketch makes them think of, they are invited to share that and to leave it in the space of the gallery for others to enjoy.”
The exhibit had a soft opening reception on July 31, which was also shared online via an Instagram Live feed, and the artists showed off their work and explained the ideas present in it. Additionally, one of the artists, Hughes, added a performance aspect to her two pieces.
“One is a multimedia installation called ‘Simone Says’ and the other one is ‘Fortune Squeal,’ so it’s a sculptural installation but it’s activated through performance and she performed that one for folks who were in the space and for folks who enjoyed tuning in through Instagram Live,” Davis said.
Additionally, Davis said, the show is more than just the gallery itself.
“I think it’s very important to understand that the space of the exhibition is not a container for the entire show,” Davis said. “We consider it a portal into gameplay, so there are a lot of virtual and web-based components to this work as well and there are multiple sites to allow access into those spaces, but the gallery is the main one.”
“Play Cousins” is running at Hera through Sept. 4 during gallery hours of Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. There will be additional performances and a full reception on Aug. 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and there will be a closing event and a game of 20 questions among the circle of sound collective on Sept. 4 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit their website, heragallery.org.
