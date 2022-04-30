SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Last year, University of Rhode Island student Michelle Henning took a class that culminated in her displaying her art at Hera Gallery — and she enjoyed the experience so much that she enrolled in the class again this spring.
The course in question is a senior seminar run by URI’s Department of Art and Art History, and the students enrolled — most of whom are seniors about to graduate — spend the semester preparing for an exhibit at Hera Gallery.
Hera has a longstanding partnership with URI, and each year students taking the class go through the entire exhibiting process, as if they’re professional artists submitting pieces to a show.
“There’s a lot of, you know, guidance and help and mentorship, but they try to make it as real as possible,” Henning said. “You have deadlines to meet. You have to go through every process officially, as if you would for a gallery.”
And now that the semester is nearing a close, the students’ exhibition, titled “Uncharted Portal 13,” is on display at Hera Gallery (10 High St., Wakefield).
Uncharted Portal 13 opened at the gallery earlier this month and it will remain on display through May 7. Hera Gallery director Sonja Czekalski said the opening reception was “by far the largest (the gallery has) had since before the pandemic.”
The students decided on the name together, and it’s meant to encapsulate the idea that each person is entering the world during a time of uncertainty with their own perspective.
“We named it this to kind of emphasize the idea that we are all individual artists, and we all see the world in a different way,” student Marisa Squire said during an artists’ talk. “Our work kind of shows how we all see our creative world.”
The senior seminar was taught by James “Ari” Montford, an adjunct professor at URI. Though Montford touched on professional development and career growth in his lessons, he said the class is mostly devoted to preparing for the show.
Now, the show is open, and Montford said anyone who visits it can expect to see a wide range of art – realism, abstracts, surrealism and even ceramics. Some students displayed work from an ongoing series, others chose pieces they worked on during the semester, and still others created pieces specifically for the show.
Squire’s pieces in the show depict fish skeletons, which she said is a nod to her original college plans (she originally came to Rhode Island because she wanted to be a marine biologist).
“I kind of wanted to hint at the idea of what human effects have on the ocean – like, all of the negative effects we’re having recently,” Squire said, referencing pollution. “I wanted to hint at it without throwing it in your face, because it’s a little upsetting at times.”
Henning submitted four oil paintings. One of them depicts the woods at night, she said, and the rest are abstracts with red, yellow and blue stripes.
Henning is a senior at URI working toward a bachelor’s of fine arts degree. As a 48-year-old student finishing a degree she started at Tufts University’s School of the Museum of Fine Arts years ago, Henning said she appreciated watching the students – most of whom are in their early 20s – come into their own while working on the show.
“It was really, really great watching this group. I think that was the most surprising thing to me, was how supportive these kids are,” Henning said. “It seems natural to them to be supportive and inclusive with no effort, which I found very refreshing. They were just so generous with each other.”
And Montford, who helped the students through the process and guided the show installation, said he was glad to help facilitate the class – and proud of its result.
“URI is the flagship institution of Rhode Island, and therefore all the programs at URI are exceptional,” Monford said. “And the work that one would see (at the show) is representative of just that experience that URI is about – showing the best of the best. So I think the show does that.”
