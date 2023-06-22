When it comes to the music festivals that take place around New England, ConserFest, which takes place on Block Island, stands out a bit more than the others. Along with being a cool event in an incredible place, it’s also a grassroots 501(c)3 organization that’s focused on raising funds and awareness for environmental conservation and stewardship. After a couple years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic among other reasons, the festival is returning this weekend with local reggae rockers Dudemanbro, Burlington, Vermont soulful singer-songwriter Kat Wright and Bridgeport, Connecticut folk-rock act The Alpaca Gnomes headlining. Another band that’ll be taking part in the event is Fave, a talented indie rock trio from Newport consisting of Dave Flamand on keys and vocals, Mason Dubois on bass and Bill Bartholomew on drums. Conserfest takes place this Sunday afternoon at 1661 Farm & Gardens on 5 Spring Street beginning at 1p.m.
I had a talk with Flamand, Dubois and Bartholomew ahead of the festival about how making music with each other is different from other projects, having a more amplified approach while playing live, each of their histories on Block Island and working on new music.
Rob Duguay: Along with Fave, each of you have been involved in different musical projects. With that being said, what makes this collaboration among you three different from other bands you’ve been in?
Dave Flamand: With this group, we do quite a bit of writing as a trio, which is different from other projects that I’ve been in before. I really enjoy that part of being in this group.
Mason Dubois: This is my first time being in a band with a family member. Dave and I are family so it’s been a cool experience and I feel that it’s been easy to play while syncing up with both Dave and Bill. We’re also roommates too so there’s a lot of synchronicity in that matter as well, you know what I mean?
RD: Yeah, absolutely.
Bill Bartholomew: I’ve played drums in a zillion bands, but I think this is the first one that I’ve been in where I’m like the drummer. I’m writing music from the drums and only having that role. I’m not being a multi-instrumentalist, a touring drummer or something like that and I don’t think I’ve really been just a drummer in a band prior to Fave that I can think of. A real band that’s not just a one-off thing.
RD: Ok, very cool. Dave, the way your keyboard sounds when you play live sort comes off similar to both an organ and a Hammond B3. What gave you the inspiration for that kind of sonic quality?
DF: It was this process of sort of being able to electrify Fave while kind of giving it a little bit of an edge. On our debut album “Nowadays” that came out in 2021, I played an acoustic piano and that was the initial sound of the band. Like you said, when we play live it’s a little bit more of an electric organ-driven sound and that tone was reached to give us a boost in that setting. Also, it’s tricky to find places that have a grand piano ready to go, so that was ultimately the reason why. We wanted to electrify Fave, but have more of an edge instead of just an electric piano going through a PA system.
RD: I think it’s wicked cool. Bill, you talked earlier about how this is the first band you’ve been in where you’re the principal drummer and a lot of people in Rhode Island know you more as a singer-songwriter through both your solo output and what you’ve done as part of Silverteeth with Gabriela Rassi. Mason also has his role where he’s the rhythmic glue on bass, so what are both of your thoughts when it comes to being the rhythm section while Dave is on the keys and vocals?
MD: I think it’s cool and I think with a lot of the songs we almost have three different rhythms going on with each of our parts. In their own way, I feel that they all kind of come together but I’ve just been loving holding it down on bass, it’s great.
BB: Drums were my first instrument and I’ve been playing drums for most of my life, but I’ve never really considered myself a drummer. When I play drums, I still see myself as a songwriter and it’s the same with guitar or with any other instrument. I approach music from the standpoint of not being a technician, so to speak, but I think over the course of the last few years now I think I’m a drummer. I think I’ve grown into that role where I feel comfortable. It’s not a best or worst thing, the thing that I do in Fave is a different role.
The type of drumming I’m doing with Dave and Mason is coming from a combination of a songwriter background and a technician standpoint. Blending those two things has translated into all of my other work, it’s just a thing that I do in all the musical output that I’m a part of. It’s not this gimmicky thing where I’m gonna play drums and switch up instruments, it’s just a thing that I do.
RD: Pretty much each of you are the cogs in this musical machine.
BB: Yeah.
RD: With ConserFest happening on Block Island, what is the attachment to the place for each of you when it comes to Block Island as a whole? Dave, you used to live there, right?
DF: You’re right, I used to live there for many years. I had several residencies while playing my music out there so I have a lot of connections to Block Island in many different ways, both with music and with my carpentry. I used to be a carpenter around there for many years too, so I know a lot of people in the town. My friend Cameron Greenlee, who puts ConserFest together with his crew, I’ve played in a couple bands with him over the years. I’ve also had some residencies with him and I’ve actually played Conserfest in the past as a solo artist and with my other band Analog, so I’m really excited to play the festival with Fave.
The festival also took a couple years off as well due to the pandemic and whatnot and that’s when Fave formed so I’m honored that they’ve chosen us to play. It’s going to be happening in a really cool spot this year and Block Island is such a special place so I’m really excited about going out there to play ConserFest.
MD: Block Island kind of has a little piece of my heart from being part of my childhood because I remember going out there a few times. I then had this span of time where I hadn’t gone out there for years and as we started playing together as a band, Dave started bringing me out there and showing me the ropes. I got to see the music scene that goes on out there and meet a lot of cool people so it’s been a really nice experience.
BB: For me, Block Island wasn’t a big part of my life while growing up in Charlestown and working on the beach. I would look at Block Island every day during the summer, even in the wintertime I would see it and I’ve certainly been out there but it wasn’t that important to me really at all. Over the last few years, I went out a few times, slept on the beach and got woken up by the cops. I didn’t know the lay of the land at all, which is the case whenever you go to a new city or town no matter where it is. For people like us, you’re always seeking out the youth hostel, the coffee shops, the cannabis shops and obviously the original music and the cool artists.
Those are always the things that someone like me and others are interested in, we’re not looking for the tourist spot or the place to go get drunk. That process was really expedited when I first met Dave, which was when I played his festival on Block Island called SeptemberFest back in 2015 or 2016, something like that. Through that experience, it started to become clearer as to where the world I was seeking on Block Island was. It became this important and magical part of my life and now it’s one of my favorite places. Every time I go there, I get extremely psyched about it and I’m often looking forward to it for months ahead of time.
Playing Conserfest is great because I know what it is and anytime you get to play a festival you know about and you see from afar, that’s a special thing in music no matter how large or small that event is. It’s nice to check a box and from being out on Block Island I had a lot of magical encounters out there, a lot of twists of fate, I feel very connected to the place and I found the center of the star, so to speak.
RD: It seems like each of you have had fantastic experiences there. What are Fave’s plans going forward into the summer? Can we expect any new recordings?
DF: After ConserFest, our next gig is at NimFest on August 6 at King’s Park in Newport. We’re really excited about that and we’re going to continue working on our second album in between then. We’re also working on booking some other shows, but we’ve mainly been working on the album. We’ve written over eight new songs and we plan on recording it at Analog Studios in Newport, so the rest of that process is something we plan on undertaking and we’re really excited about that as well. We’ve been messing around with some gear and the studio is very comfortable, so that’s the direction we’re going in.
