PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence Performing Arts Center will launch the national tour of “Funny Girl” on Sept. 9, and you might think the place would be buzzing with activity.
So it’s a surprise to hear J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, PPAC’s president and CEO, say, “It’s like watching grass grow.”
Here’s why: Methodical and painstaking preparations precede the magic that he saw months ago on a Broadway stage and that now will be recreated with a new cast across the country.
“It’s a great show, and the tour will meet and probably surpass expectations,” he says.
But “Funny Girl” is not the only star he sees in PPAC’s 2023-24 season, and while PPAC’s brochure promises, “A Sparkling Season of Broadway Gems,” Singleton has a couple top picks.
But first, when it comes to hosting the very first performances of a new show, the PPAC stage has to be stripped of anything left from previous shows. That might be staging used infrequently or, in the case of the 2013 launch of “Phantom of the Opera,” the theater’s Mighty Wurlitzer organ. It was moved to the lobby, so audiences could see it up close, Singleton recalls.
Now he’s watching pieces of sets and tons of equipment for lights and sound “trickle in” for “Funny Girl.” Actors arrive the last week of August and blocking — figuring out their precise positioning on stage — begins. Performance comes “in pieces,” he says, a scene, an act, not necessarily in order.
By the time of complete run-throughs, however, the metaphorical grass has begun to grow like weeds. “You watch it all come together,” Singleton says.
“Funny Girl,” which first opened on Broadway in 1964, is a musical comedy based on the life and career of comedian and actor Fanny Brice, including her relationship with entrepreneur and gambler Nicky Arnstein, who is just getting out of prison as the show begins. Their story is told as a flashback as they reflect on their lives.
The Broadway revival and this tour has an updated book by Harvey Fierstein, with the music of the original score, by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, including “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and “People.”
Adding star power to several songs is Grammy-winning singer-songwriter-actor Melissa Manchester, whose personal “score” of hits includes “Midnight Blue” and “Don’t Cry Out Loud.” She appears as Mrs. Brice, Fanny’s mother.
Music and comedy continue with the next show in Broadway series “Mrs. Doubtfire” (Oct. 17-22). Rob McClure, who played the title character on Broadway, reprises the role on tour.
That’s followed by one of Singleton’s top picks this season: “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (Dec. 19-31), the stage adaptation of Baz Luhrman’s groundbreaking 2001 film. The story centers on the relationship between a English poet, Christian, and the star of the Moulin Rouge, cabaret actress and courtesan Satine.
“I strongly recommend this one,” he says. “It’s an extravaganza and a lot of fun.”
The first show in 2024 is “To Kill a Mockingbird” (Feb. 6-11). Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher directs Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, and if those aren’t enough awards, Atticus Finch is played by Emmy Award-winner Richard Thomas, the stage and screen star familiar from TV’s “The Waltons.”
Young and old will be drawn to Disney’s “Frozen” (March 7-17), which comes with the promise of “sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances.” Singleton saw the show when it opened in Denver and remembers an audience of “little girls, dressed as princesses.” Consider that an invitation for young patrons here.
The Broadway Series closes with Stephen Sondheim’s and George Furth’s “Company” (April 23-28), winner of five 2022 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival. The story of a young adult’s efforts to find love takes a fresh approach by envisioning the lead not as a bachelor but as a bachelorette.
PPAC’s three-show Encore Series brings back “The Book of Mormon” (Oct. 31-Nov. 5), the holiday season run of “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” (Nov. 28-Dec. 3), and Singleton’s other pick of the season: “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations” (Jan. 23-28).
“You’ll know all the songs,” Singleton says. “The singers are great, and the dancing is spectacular.”
For subscriptions to full seasons or for individual tickets, visit ppacri.org or call the box office at (401) 421-ARTS.
