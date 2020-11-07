NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A special program has enabled a local business to help frontline workers in the state by giving them nearly 4,000 meals since late May.
Falvey Insurance Group in May started a special food preparation and delivery program to assist health care workers, police officers and firefighters in South County and elsewhere with the national Frontline Foods.
Michael Falvey, CEO of the company, has long embraced corporate social responsibility projects to help surrounding communities.
When the COVID-19 crisis emerged, he said, he challenged his more than 80 employees to find ways to assist those in need, such as donating money supplied by the company to anyone needing assistance.
To augment that effort, the company started a Frontline Foods chapter, under which local restaurants prepared food with a small subsidy from Falvey Insurance Group and local volunteers delivered it to frontline workers.
In return, the restaurants could claim a tax deduction for their contributions through Frontline’s association with a charitable organization, World Central Kitchen (WCK).
Falvey Insurance Group contributed $4,000 to jumpstart the chapter and hosted a golf tournament in August that raised over $18,000 for Frontline Foods RI. In total, Falvey raised over $58,000 to put directly back in local Rhode Island restaurants between May and October.
This paid for part of the food. The restaurants paid for any remaining costs, but could claim them as tax deductions because of Frontline’s association with WTC.
Megan Bell and Amanda Langlais, spokeswomen for Falvey, said Falvey recruited restaurants to cook meals that cost $10 to $15 that would be bundled together on certain days for delivery to hospitals, police departments, fire stations and veterans’ assistance organizations in Rhode Island.
Volunteers from Falvey and elsewhere helped to deliver the meals once they were prepared.
One restaurant owner participating was Perry Raso, owner of the Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingstown.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in South County, Raso has made a number of community contributions with food assistance.
“The community has helped us and we help the community,” he told The Independent this week. He said the efforts also helped to create a togetherness among the staff for pledging to help with a cause.
“It’s not really just a personal decision, but it’s also part of the business. We are here also to help the community when it needs us,” he said.
In addition to his restaurant, others that participated included Belle’s Café in the Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, Sin Bakery, Providence, Wickford on the Water, North Kingstown, North, Providence, Island House, Providence and Tomaselli’s, Providence.
In September, the national program notified Falvey Insurance that the program was ending.
“I was surprised to hear it, but our charitable efforts didn’t begin with Frontline and won’t end with Frontline,” he said.
It started as a win-win for everyone and Falvey said he hopes to replace it with another charitable program for the community.
Frontline, which doesn’t list any headquarters, says on its website that it connects delivery sites with local restaurants in their communities and provides a pathway for restaurants to claim a tax deduction when making donations.
Frontline did not respond to requests for comments about discontinuing the program as the COVID-19 cases rise nationwide.
Claiming a national footprint, Frontline Foods partnered with WCK, which Frontline lists as a tax-exempt, registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization. All donations made in connection with this project are tax‐deductible through this association with WCK, the website said.
Funds raised by Frontline Foods go directly to feeding frontline workers through local restaurants in communities across the country, according to the company’s website. This blended with Falvey’s focus for his company.
“If we are going to be committed as a company, then everyone has to be committed individually,” said Falvey, a Rhode Island native and Narragansett resident, about his reasons for engaging employees in this and other efforts, rather than just writing one donation check.
Bell said that RI Frontline chapter’s activities are winding down because the national organization will no longer offer the umbrella for tax-deductions for participating restaurants.
Langlais said the national Frontline organization “wasn’t clear on why they were stopping. They notified us in late September and we are winding down now.”
Frontline Foods did not respond to a request for comment. Its website did not provide notice that it was stopping the work, nor did it offer a business address or phone number for the organization.
Its website notes the partnership with WCK, a Washington, D.C.-based tax-exempt and charitable organization. All donations made in connection with this project are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law, it said.
WCK also did not return calls or emails for comments about ending the program and the status of its affiliation with Frontline Foods.
“We were disappointed to hear the news and had hoped this would continue because it is benefiting so many front-line workers,” said Bell, adding, “It’s hard to believe they are doing that just when things are getting worse.”
She also pointed out that the program showed – especially during the months when COVID-19 cases were improving – that people still cared about the health care workers treating patients and dealing with the disease every day.
“One health care worker told us she thought the community forgot about them as things got better,” Bell said, adding, “It’s important that people don’t forget there are people fighting this disease still and health care workers needing to help them.”
“I think it was premature for (Frontline Foods) to end this program,” she said.
Falvey said his company is reviewing potential replacement programs as well as continuing other efforts such as providing “survival backpacks” for the homeless during the winter, adopting families to help with Thanksgiving meals and providing toys for children at Christmas and Hanukkah.
He also said that he was proud of the work his employees have done helping others, especially during the pandemic.
“I never thought the pandemic would last this long. The response of employees has been unbelievable. It has blown me away. They grabbed the ideas and made them their own,” he said.
