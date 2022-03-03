Ever since 2016, Pump House Music Works on 1464 Kingstown Road in Wakefield has been a vital venue for live music in South County. It’s also a place where people can make their own hand-crafted guitars courtesy of the Shady Lea Guitar Company and where musicians can teach others how to play different instruments. The establishment welcomes all kinds of music ranging from folk and jazz to hip hop and indie rock with a rustic ambience and a vibrant atmosphere. To raise funds for the venue’s “Audience Development Campaign”, the next two installments of the monthly “First Sunday Jazz & Blues Series” will be benefiting the endeavor on March 6 and April 3. Rhode Island Music Hall Of Famer, legendary saxophonist and Wakefield resident Dan Moretti hosts the series and he has curated both upcoming editions to assist Pump House Music Works in their campaign.
The “First Sunday Jazz & Blues Series” has been going on at the Pump House for the past five years and Moretti had the idea of documenting the stellar tunes he and his collaborators have experienced during that time. The idea is also inspired by his experiences from doing several live recordings throughout his career and their lasting value to the listener.
“For Pump House Music Works and owner Dan Collins, I wanted to direct the two dates of March 6th and April 3rd so that there was a basic thread throughout with myself on saxophone and Dave Limina on the Hammond organ,” he says about the upcoming shows. “The focus on March 6th is rooted in soul-jazz and blues while April 3rd leans more to straight jazz. The venue is a perfect location to record sonically as we heard when we did a test recording back in November. The featured artists also line up really well with Sugar Ray Norcia on March 6th and Shawn Monteiro and Gray Sargent on April 3rd. The audio recording will be done to multi-track by Brendon Bjorness-Murano and the video will be a five camera shoot under the guidance of Mark Crichett of Viridis Production Services.”
After the videos from both shows are edited and mixed, they will be released with each song as a single on Pump House Music Works’ Youtube channel. For the audio side of things, the live recordings will be released as a full-length album in CD format and possibly as a vinyl record later on in the year. Both the videos and the album aim to develop a wider audience for the venue while also promoting the venue on a national level as a premier live music destination in the New England region.
“Audience development for arts organizations that offer live music is crucial,” Moretti adds. “The hope is to continue to provide performances and a platform for innovation and education for the local community.”
Both shows on March 6th and April 3rd start at 4pm with tickets going for $20 and like previously mentioned, all the proceeds from both shows and the sales of the live recordings will be going to benefit Pump House Music Works. Navigant Credit Union, Steve & Kate Jaret Fera, Dave Coffee and Galapagos Collection Incorporated will be sponsoring the live recordings as well. If you’re a fan of excellent jazz and you want to keep live music alive in South County, then these two upcoming shows are simply ideal.
