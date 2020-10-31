SOUTH KINGSTOWN — With election day just around the corner, the Hera Gallery at 10 High Street is offering insights about how the United States denied women the right to vote and their fight to win that right.
However, within this theme are carefully woven threads bringing to the forefront the continued struggle today to overcome the other cultural stereotypes and imbedded inequities toward women that are still part of American society.
Scene after scene of artwork lines the wall in the exhibit “Right To Vote” with work done in different mediums and pictures summoning thoughts in this tense election cycle. For 144 years the U.S. government denied women voting privileges and forced other inequalities on them.
“Twenty-twenty marks the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment – a major milestone in the history of women’s rights,” said Lauren Szumita, curatorial assistant at the Worcester Art Museum.
When choosing the work to be displayed, the curator said she kept in mind that “a woman (is) currently in the running for vice president. It’s an ideal time to take stock of our current situation.”
Szumita explained, “I tried to select a variety of work that expressed various feelings – celebrations of past achievements, anger about the present, hope for the future.”
A bust of Rhode Island native Mary E. Jackson, a champion of women’s suffrage, is displayed prominently and done by Rhode Island artist Victoria Guerina of Warwick.
Guerina writes, “discouraged from joining the National American Woman Suffrage Association at the turn of the 20th Century, Black women organized local and national clubs to participate in the campaign for woman suffrage.”
“Thousands of women contributed without any recognition,” she said. “I honor Ms. Jackson for her work in RI and all those champions who struggled in obscurity.”
This and the other art work can be seen through Nov. 14 during gallery hours, which are Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
A Message Beyond Voting
“I think we’re in a time of a collective social reckoning. Rights for women are bound up in conversations about rights for people of color, for immigrants, for the disadvantaged,” said Szumita.
She said that this artwork can help highlight the age-old issue of human nature that propels people in privileged situations to want to stay in their comfortable and safe bubble, while those who are not as fortunate must fight to gain some of those rights.
“Though the 19th amendment was a monumental achievement, voting rights were not universal for all women,” said Kelly Nevins, executive director of the Women’s Fund of R.I., co-sponsor of the exhibit.
While that amendment gave women the right to vote, it was only white women, she pointed out.
“African American and Native American women were denied access to the vote and to fully claim American citizenship for many years,” she said. “State laws and activities obstructed the vote for many.”
Nevin added, “It wasn’t until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that all women were able to exercise their rights to vote.”
This message and idea attracted artists from around the country to offer related artwork when Mara Trachtenberg, artist and Hera board member, sought contributions for “Right To Vote.”
It is coupled with “RADical Women” sponsored by the Women’s Fund, which offers a collection of banners with a narrative timeline of historically significant moments for women in Rhode Island.
It also provides contemporary information about wages, women’s rights and advocacy and how these are affected by factors such as as race and socioeconomic background. It opens the discussion about disparity still continuing for women.
Another picture shows a profile portrait of a contemporary young female in a black and white photograph against a backdrop of red and white stripes, like those found on the American flag.
Called “Courtney is Waiting,” this screen print was done by Gigi Salij of California.
“The patience of women is a key subtext of the women’s movement: We waited more than 100 years for the vote,” the artist wrote.
“And 100 years later we are STILL waiting – in line to vote, literally, but also for equal representation in legislatures and boardrooms, and for the end of patriarchal society,” she said.
Hera’s Trachtenberg said the entire exhibit “is also an acknowledgement of the work that still needs to be done to ensure that every single American is able to express this fundamental right.”
Szumita said that the “gender wage gap continues to highlight inequality in American society. Several men in public positions have been publicly ousted for inappropriate sexual behavior towards women.”
“Celebrating milestones like the 19th Amendment is a reflection of where we have been as a society, and an opportunity to check in and think about the work that still needs to be done,” she said.
“And art is a great way to begin to share ideas, across various strata of society, about the human experience,” she said.
“Why does this matter today, and what is the significance of 2020? In the last Presidential election, only one out of three eligible women actually voted,” said Nevin of the Women’s Fund.
“Voter suppression efforts are still happening today, ranging from voter ID laws, cuts to early voting, mass purges of voting rolls and systemic disenfranchisement. And this only refers to voting!” she exclaimed.
She said that the COVID-19 pandemic and concurrent economic crisis have resulted in a “she-cession” that stands to set women back at least a decade in advances to gender equity.
Recently, McKinsey and Company updated its annual “Women in the Workplace” study and found that one in four women are considering downshifting their career or leaving the workforce altogether, due to family care issues, Nevin said, noting that the number increases to one in three if they are mothers and women of color are even more deeply impacted.
“We don’t often celebrate the women in history who have contributed to making Rhode Island (and the U.S.) what it is today,” Nevin said.
Trachtenberg said Hera wants visitors to have an experience when they visit, be it aesthetic, emotional, intellectual and/or historical.
“The pairing of the history of women’s suffrage seen in the banners made by the Women’s Fund of RI and contemporary artwork made by artists from all over the United States will hopefully offer this take away: that voting and voting rights are fundamental to our democracy and should be celebrated and never be taken for granted,” she said.
