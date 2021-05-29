Charlestown, RI (02880)

Today

Overcast with showers at times. High 51F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.