NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — As Rhode Island fully reopens and begins to put the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear view, many of those quintessential summer social activities are making a return, including summer camps, and the Rhode Island Computer Museum is no exception as they’ve announced two sessions of their Rhode Island Computer Summer Camp in-person camp for tech savvy kids ages 9 through 14 that will be taking place this summer, allowing students to learn about computers and how they work through hands on activities.
“We’re really happy now that since the vaccinations in the state are going so well that summer camps are going to be allowed,” RICM curator Dan Berman said.
The camp, which meets in two five-day sessions from July 19-23 and Aug. 2-6, features new activities every day for campers looking to learn more about the world of computing and robotics, including drawing with a doodle bot, color coding with an Ozobot, learning computer-aided design for 3D printing and design with BlocksCAD software, utilizing Arudino and Raspberry Pi to build hands-on projects, taking on challenges from the Science Olympiad and a show and tell wrap up on the final day to show off their work and what they’ve learned from the past week.
The camp returns following a year hiatus after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the RICM to close for several months last year and saw their camps and activities go online and saw certain programs, such as their internship program with The Met School in Providence, canceled.
“Everything became virtual last summer and we weren’t able to do any of the camps or the normal activities that we do and most of the activities that we do,” Berman said. “Usually we work with the libraries in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut and we put on workshops, coding workshops, all different workshops for the various three states as far as in person, but because of COVID that was all shut down last year, so the only thing we could do was virtual classes.”
The ability to go back to in-person activities is a very welcome prospect for the museum after a difficult year, both with the lack of camps and visitors during their closure.
“It’s very exciting for us because our community is basically the population in Rhode Island and New England and just to be able to see the faces of the adults and their kids when they come in and the adults want to play with all the games and show the kids the computer games that they played with when they were children, so it’s kind of exciting,” Berman said.
The museum doesn’t charge for admission, with most of its funding usually coming from donations and its summer camp, which costs $200 per camper for the week.
One of the ways which the RICM has been able to raise funds over the past decade has been through loaning out its equipment to television and movie productions looking for era-appropriate technology as well as consultation on how to set them up and utilize them to match the time period.
“This is important work and we need their advice. We need them to look at what we’re doing in all facets of our work and see if there are areas that we need to address.”
“It first started with ‘Mad Men’ and ‘Mad Men’ was looking for an IBM 360 computer, which is a mainframe computer from back in the ‘60s, and of course nobody has one and nobody’s going to loan one, but what we have is the face panel of it and we had plans of what a computer room would look like, so they asked us if we would loan that to them and we did and it was really exciting,” Berman said. When the face panel came back, it had a bunch of Christmas tree lights on the back of it and a switch and we turned on the Christmas tree lights with the switch and the panel lit up and it was flashing as if it was in a computer, so we thought that was pretty neat and on ours we had a little piece of paper that was attached to it which had the companies that had actually used the 360 and they had actually play that little piece of paper with the companies that were being used in ‘Mad Men,’ so it was kind of cute to see that too.”
From there, Berman said word of mouth among producers brought them to the attention of many major productions on the East Coast, especially productions in and around Boston and New York City but also as far as Canada and Atlanta, and the museum has contributed pieces to such shows and movies as “Hidden Figures,” “The Americans,” “Knives Out,” “Halt and Catch Fire” and “Maniac,” with Berman saying they currently have pieces loaned out to other projects which could not disclose at this time, something which he also considered a welcomed return after many productions shut down last year due to COVID.
“Unfortunately last year all of the production companies shut down, so we didn’t really send out anything last year, so last year was really a tough year for us,” Berman said. “We were able to get a loan to pay for the rent, but a loan you have to pay back, so we’re working on that this year and in future years.”
For Berman, exploring technology’s past and development is key to understanding the level where it has gotten to and what is possible in the future, which he feels is the most important part of his role curating the museum’s many pieces from the history of computing.
“A couple people have asked us why do we save all computers and what we like to tell them is ‘the past causes the present and so the future,’” Berman said. “We learn from our past and history is the study of change and how old computers are allowed to understand change.”
The Rhode Island Computer Museum is located at 1130 Ten Rod Road, Building C Suite 103 in North Kingstown and is open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information or to sign up for their summer camp, visit their website, ricomputermuseum.org.
